 Five Finger Death Punch Announce Tenth Album Legacy And Release New Song De Oppresso Liber - Noise11 Music News
Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch Announce Tenth Album Legacy And Release New Song De Oppresso Liber

by Paul Cashmere on June 26, 2026

in New Music,News

Five Finger Death Punch have announced their tenth studio album, Legacy, due on 31 July, and have released the new track De Oppresso Liber as the next preview of the record.

by Paul Cashmere

Five Finger Death Punch have announced their tenth studio album, Legacy, which will be released digitally on 31 July through Better Noise Music, with physical editions to follow on 18 September. The Las Vegas hard rock band has also unveiled the new song and video for De Oppresso Liber, the second track issued from the forthcoming record.

The album marks a significant milestone for Five Finger Death Punch, arriving two decades after the band’s formation and serving as their tenth full-length release. During that period, the group has become one of hard rock’s most commercially successful acts, amassing more than 15 billion streams worldwide and scoring a run of chart successes on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Founding guitarist Zoltan Bathory said the album reflects both the band’s history and its relationship with fans.

“Every album is a snapshot of who we were at that particular moment in time, and Legacy is exactly what the title suggests,” Bathory said. “It’s a reflection on the journey, the lessons, the victories, the struggles, and everything we’ve experienced over the last two decades.”

He added that the band’s achievements have been shared with its audience.

“What makes that journey meaningful is that we didn’t make it alone. We traveled this road alongside millions of fans around the world and somehow became part of each other’s lives. That’s an incredible thing to reflect on twenty years later.”

Frontman Ivan Moody said the title should not be interpreted as a retrospective project.
“Legacy isn’t about looking backward. Twenty years is a milestone, not a destination,” Moody said. “We’re incredibly proud of this record because it captures everything people love about Five Finger Death Punch while also pointing toward where we’re headed next.”

The newly released song, De Oppresso Liber, takes its title from the motto associated with the United States Army Special Forces. Bathory described the track as a tribute to people who willingly place themselves in danger to protect others.

“‘De Oppresso Liber’ is more than just a motto,” he said. “It’s a calling. It’s a philosophy. It represents a willingness to stand between danger and those who cannot defend themselves.”

The album follows the release of the first single, Eye Of The Storm, which has already generated more than 3.9 million streams on Spotify and accumulated more than 1.6 million views for its official lyric video on YouTube.

Over the past 20 years, Five Finger Death Punch have expanded beyond the traditional hard rock audience through collaborations with artists including Brian May, Rob Halford, Rob Zombie, Steve Aoki, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jamey Jasta and Brantley Gilbert. The band has also built a reputation for charitable initiatives, donating more than US$1 million to organisations supporting veterans, first responders, suicide prevention programs and youth homelessness services.

Their recent activities have included appearances on Metallica’s M72 World Tour and the chart success of their collaboration with BABYMETAL, The End, which became the first song featuring Japanese lyrics to chart at US rock radio.

With Legacy, Five Finger Death Punch are both acknowledging their history and laying the groundwork for their next chapter. The release of De Oppresso Liber and the strong early response to Eye Of The Storm suggest the band remains firmly positioned as one of hard rock’s most commercially resilient acts.

Legacy Track Listing
Legacy
De Oppresso Liber
Eye Of The Storm
Nails In The Coffin
In Time
Unscathed
Joke’s On Me
Everybody Lies
Shelter
Scapegoat

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