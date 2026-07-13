Former Morbid Angel and Nocturnus Founder Mike Browning Dies Aged 62 - Noise11 Music News

Mike Browning, one of the pioneering figures of American death metal and the founder of the influential sci-fi death metal band Nocturnus, has died aged 62.

Browning’s death was confirmed on Monday (July 13) by his record label, Profound Lore Records, which released the two albums by his later band Nocturnus AD.

The label posted:

“RIP death metal legend/sci-fi death metal godfather Mike Browning of Nocturnus/Nocturnus AD. Journey beyond the gateway to the outer void!”

The tribute also referenced Browning’s lyrics from his long-running project After Death:

“Before Christ – I ruled the land

After Death – I will rule once again”

Former band Morbid Angel also paid tribute on Instagram, writing:

“R.I.P Mike, thanks for helping making all this happen. Our condolences to his family & especially his daughter.”

Browning was born Michael George Browning on May 26, 1964, in Tampa, Florida. He began playing drums at the age of 13, drawing inspiration from Black Sabbath, Slayer, Angel Witch, Mercyful Fate and Celtic Frost before becoming one of the architects of the emerging Florida death metal scene.

His career began in the early 1980s with Ice and Heretic before he joined Morbid Angel as drummer and vocalist in 1984. During his tenure the band recorded Abominations Of Desolation in 1986, a recording originally intended to become Morbid Angel’s debut album. Although the band split before its release, the album was eventually issued by Earache Records in 1991 and has since become an important historical document in the development of death metal.

Browning’s departure from Morbid Angel followed a personal dispute with guitarist Trey Azagthoth, an incident he discussed candidly in later interviews. Despite the acrimonious split, Browning remained one of the genre’s formative musicians.

In 1987 he founded Nocturnus, a band that broke new ground by combining technical death metal with science fiction themes and prominent keyboard arrangements, an unconventional approach for extreme metal at the time.

Nocturnus made history with its 1990 debut album The Key, widely regarded as one of death metal’s most innovative recordings. The concept album blended futuristic storytelling, time travel and dystopian science fiction with brutal musicianship, helping establish a new progressive direction within the genre.

Browning remained drummer and vocalist for The Key before concentrating solely on drums for the follow-up Thresholds. He left the band in 1993.

Outside Nocturnus, Browning also performed with Incubus and Acheron and later fronted After Death, a project centred on occult themes. In 2008 he released the solo album Mike Browning’s Inner Workings – Trancemissions.

He revived the Nocturnus legacy with Nocturnus AD, assembling a line-up that continued the musical and conceptual direction of his earlier work. The band released Paradox in 2019 and Unicursal in 2024 through Profound Lore Records, both receiving praise from fans of progressive death metal.

Away from music, Browning was known for his interests in medieval weaponry, Ancient Egyptian artefacts, muscle cars and 3D graphic design. He lived in Tampa, Florida and is survived by his daughter, born in 2007.

Across more than four decades, Browning helped define the sound of American death metal while expanding its creative possibilities. His work with Morbid Angel laid part of the foundation for one of the genre’s most influential bands, while Nocturnus demonstrated that death metal could successfully incorporate ambitious science fiction concepts and keyboards without sacrificing intensity.

His influence can be heard across generations of technical and progressive death metal bands, with The Key remaining one of the most revered and groundbreaking albums in extreme metal history.

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