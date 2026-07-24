Godsmack Turn Awake Into New Supernatural Graphic Novel - Noise11 Music News

Godsmack have expanded the legacy of their breakthrough 2000 album Awake with the announcement of a new 96 page hardcover graphic novel developed in partnership with Sumerian Comics. The publication reimagines the album’s themes as an original supernatural story and is available for worldwide pre-order now.

by Paul Cashmere

Godsmack have announced Godsmack: Awake, a new graphic novel inspired by their landmark second album Awake. Produced with Sumerian Comics, the 96 page full colour hardcover transforms the themes and lyrics of the band’s breakthrough record into an original supernatural narrative centred on memory, guilt and redemption. Pre-orders have opened globally ahead of the book’s release.

The project continues a growing trend of major recording artists extending their catalogues into graphic storytelling. Rather than adapting individual songs, Godsmack: Awake uses the atmosphere and emotional themes of the 2000 album as the foundation for a new fictional work that explores identity, violence and the possibility of personal change.

The story follows Sevrin, a man who awakens alone among the sand dunes of Massachusetts with no recollection of how he arrived there. Bruised and disoriented, he possesses only a mysterious matchbook that repeatedly leads him to the wrong bar. As Halloween night progresses, Sevrin experiences visions of violent deaths from different eras, each connected by cycles of greed, rage and destructive choices.

With each encounter, new physical scars appear, blurring the boundaries between past and present, and between life and death. As ghosts and supernatural forces emerge throughout the night, Sevrin must determine whether he is trapped in an endless cycle or can finally break free from the mistakes that continue to define him.

The graphic novel is written by Jonathan Hedrick, with artwork by Giusi Lo Piccolo, whose previous credits include Diablo: Dawn of Hatred. Colours are by Simone D’Angelo, with lettering by Toni Sardina. The oversized hardcover measures 7.25 by 11 inches and includes a dust jacket.

Sumerian Comics is offering five pre-order editions ranging from a standard hardcover through to collector packages that include slipcases, postcards, apparel and exclusive memorabilia. The highest tier is limited to 50 copies and includes a signed bookplate from Godsmack frontman Sully Erna.

Released in 2000, Awake established Godsmack as one of hard rock’s defining acts of the era. Building on the success of the band’s self-titled debut, the album produced enduring fan favourites and helped cement the Boston group’s commercial breakthrough during the early 2000s rock boom.

Across more than two decades, Godsmack has accumulated 11 number one singles on the US Mainstream Rock chart and 20 Top 10 hits, making the band one of the format’s most successful acts since the end of the 1990s. The group’s catalogue spans eight studio albums, beginning with Godsmack in 1998 and continuing through Lighting Up The Sky in 2023.

The band has also recently revisited its catalogue with a reissue of Awake and the release of the live album Live At Mohegan Sun, documenting performances from across its career. Godsmack continues touring internationally, with the current Rise Of The Rock World Tour featuring Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy on selected dates.

The publication of Godsmack: Awake represents another example of how classic albums continue to find new audiences beyond recorded music. By translating the emotional landscape of one of the band’s defining releases into a graphic novel, the project offers fans an alternate interpretation of an album that remains central to Godsmack’s catalogue.

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