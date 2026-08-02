Greta Van Fleet Announce Palace For The People, Share New Single 'Saw You Stand' - Noise11 Music News

Greta Van Fleet have announced their fourth studio album, Palace For The People, set for release on 9 October, while unveiling the second preview from the record, the new single ‘Saw You Stand’.

by Paul Cashmere

Greta Van Fleet have confirmed the release of their fourth studio album, Palace For The People, due on 9 October through Republic Records, alongside the release of the new single ‘Saw You Stand’. The announcement follows the band’s return earlier this year with ‘Play Your Games’ and marks the beginning of a new chapter after an extended period away from the road to concentrate on writing and recording together.

The album represents the Michigan band’s first full-length studio release since 2023’s Starcatcher and follows a deliberate decision to step back from touring in order to focus on new material. Recorded in Tennessee during the spring of 2026, Palace For The People was co-produced by the band with Mike Elizondo, whose production credits include Turnstile, Eminem and Fiona Apple.

‘Saw You Stand’ provides another indication of the musical direction Greta Van Fleet have taken on the new record. Opening as a restrained piano ballad before expanding into a full rock arrangement, the track highlights Josh Kiszka’s distinctive high register while continuing the band’s move towards broader songwriting and production textures first hinted at with ‘Play Your Games’.

Lead guitarist Jake Kiszka described the album as both familiar and forward-looking.

“As much as it is a Greta Van Fleet record and a rock and roll record at its core, in its heart, it’s a very modern record,” he said.

The recording sessions followed an intentional break from the band’s demanding touring schedule, allowing the four members to spend extended time writing together without the interruptions of live commitments. According to frontman Josh Kiszka, that period strengthened both the band’s personal relationships and its creative partnership.

“We love each other just as much as ever, if not more, because we’ve got to spend quality time together off of the road,” Josh Kiszka said. “We’ve grown closer, and we have more to say and share than ever.”

Drummer Danny Wagner said the chemistry within the group remained central to its creative process.

“The minute the four of us step into a room with the shared goal of creating, there is very little that can stop us.”

The title Palace For The People traces its origins to Greta Van Fleet’s 2022 world tour. While performing at London’s Alexandra Palace, the band learned that the Victorian venue had originally been known as “The Palace of the People”, a public gathering place intended to be enjoyed by everyone rather than reserved for royalty or the wealthy.

That history prompted the group to consider what the idea of a “palace for the people” might represent today. The concept evolved into a metaphor for the community the band believes has developed around its music and live performances.

Bassist Sam Kiszka said encounters with fans ultimately shaped the album’s title.

“I can’t tell you how many people have come up to me and said ‘This is my best friend. We met through your music or at your show,’ and we realized, the music is our palace!”

The announcement coincides with a rare club performance by Greta Van Fleet in Chicago. Better known in recent years for arena and festival appearances, the band chose to celebrate the launch of the album campaign with a sold out show at the Metro, offering fans a significantly more intimate setting than their recent tours.

Since emerging from Frankenmuth, Michigan, Greta Van Fleet have become one of modern rock’s most commercially successful bands. Their breakthrough came with the 2017 EP Black Smoke Rising and the single ‘Highway Tune’, which topped the US Mainstream Rock chart. Their expanded EP From The Fires earned the band a Grammy Award before their debut album Anthem Of The Peaceful Army reached No. 1 on the Billboard Rock Albums chart in 2018.

They followed with The Battle At Garden’s Gate in 2021, which entered the Billboard 200 Top 10, before releasing Starcatcher in 2023. Across those releases the band has balanced classic hard rock influences with contemporary songwriting, establishing a substantial international touring audience while drawing continued attention for Josh Kiszka’s vocal performances and the band’s musicianship.

Palace For The People continues that progression while reflecting a period of creative renewal for the quartet. With two songs now available ahead of the album’s October release, Greta Van Fleet have begun outlining the direction of a record shaped as much by time spent away from touring as by the experiences gained on stages around the world.

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