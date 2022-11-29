Guns N Roses Australian Tour, Five Down, One To Go - Noise11.com

The Guns N’ Roses Australian tour has one more show to go. The ‘We’re F’N Back Tour’ will finish in Melbourne this weekend.

Adelaide hosted Guns N’ Roses last night with a near identical setlist to Sydney with a few songs juggled around. Adelaide did get AC/DC’s ‘Whole Lotta Rosie’.

Guns N’ Roses setlist 29 November, 2022, Adelaide, Australia.

It’s So Easy (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Mr Brownstone (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Chinese Democracy (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)

Slither (from Velvet Revolver, Contraband, 2004)

Welcome to the Jungle (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Better (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)

Reckless Life (from GnR Lies, 1988)

Double Talkin’ Jive (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Live and Let Die (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Estranged (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)

Shadow of Your Love (released as a 1987 b-side in some countries)

Rocket Queen (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

You Could Be Mine (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)

I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges cover)

Absurd (single, 2021)

Hard Skool (single, 2021)

Civil War (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)

Sorry (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)

Whole Lotta Rosie (AC/DC cover)

Slash Guitar Solo

Sweet Child o’ Mine (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

November Rain (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)

Nightrain (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Encore:

Coma (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Patience (from GnR Lies, 1988)

Don’t Cry (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Paradise City (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Guns N’ Roses with special guests

The Chats & Cosmic Psychos

On more show to go … Saturday 3 December: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

