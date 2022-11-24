Guns N Roses Play Brisbane, Next Stop Gold Coast - Noise11.com

Guns N’ Roses have played their second Australian show in Brisbane with some minor changes to the setlist.

The Misfits ‘Attitude’ was replaced with a cover of The Stooges ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’ and ‘Better’ from ‘Chinese Democracy’ was dropped off the list.

So now what we have is a pretty strong representation of the ‘Appetite for Destruction and Use Your Illusion albums.

The second Australian show looked like this:

Guns N Roses setlist 22 November, 2022 Perth, Australia.

It’s So Easy (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Mr Brownstone (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Chinese Democracy (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)

Slither (from Velvet Revolver, Contraband, 2004)

Welcome to the Jungle (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Reckless Life (from GnR Lies, 1988)

Double Talkin’ Jive (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Live and Let Die (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Shadow of Your Love (released as a 1987 b-side in some countries)

Estranged (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)

Rocket Queen (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

You’re Crazy (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

You Could Be Mine (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)

I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges cover)

Absurd (single, 2021)

Hard Skool (single, 2021)

Civil War (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)

Sorry (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)

Slash Guitar Solo

Sweet Child o’ Mine (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

November Rain (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)

Nightrain (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Encore:

Coma (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Patience (from GnR Lies, 1988)

Don’t Cry (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Paradise City (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Guns N’ Roses with special guests

The Chats & Cosmic Psychos

Thursday 24 November: Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Sunday 27 November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Tuesday 29 November: Adelaide Oval

Saturday 3 December: Melbourne Cricket Ground

