Hollywood Vampires Honour Lemmy With Live 'Ace Of Spades' Ahead Of Montreux Album - Noise11 Music News

Hollywood Vampires have released a live version of Motörhead’s classic ‘Ace Of Spades’ as the second preview of their forthcoming concert album At Montreux Jazz Festival, capturing the band’s 2018 performance at the renowned Swiss festival and paying tribute to the late Lemmy Kilmister.

by Paul Cashmere

Hollywood Vampires have unveiled a live recording of Motörhead’s ‘Ace Of Spades’ ahead of the release of their new live album At Montreux Jazz Festival, due on 7 August through earMUSIC. Recorded during the band’s appearance at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 2018, the performance revisits one of rock’s defining anthems while acknowledging the legacy of Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister.

The release is accompanied by concert footage filmed during the Montreux performance, offering a document of the supergroup’s live line-up featuring Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen. The track becomes the second advance release from the forthcoming album, which captures the band’s full festival set.

“Lemmy was one of a kind. ‘Ace Of Spades’ remains one of the defining songs in rock history, and this performance honours his legacy,” the band said in a statement accompanying the release.

The choice of ‘Ace Of Spades’ reflects the concept that has defined Hollywood Vampires since the group’s formation. While the band has recorded original material, its concerts have consistently featured songs associated with artists who influenced its members, alongside tributes to musicians whose work helped shape rock music.

Recorded at one of Europe’s longest running music festivals, At Montreux Jazz Festival presents a set that combines original Hollywood Vampires songs with material closely associated with some of rock’s most influential acts. The album includes performances of Spirit’s ‘I Got A Line On You’, Love’s ‘7 And 7 Is’, The Doors’ ‘Five To One’ and ‘Break On Through’, The Who’s ‘Baba O’Riley’, Alice Cooper’s ‘I’m Eighteen’, Aerosmith’s ‘Sweet Emotion’, David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ and the closing medley ‘School’s Out / Another Brick In The Wall’.

The collection also features original Hollywood Vampires recordings including ‘I Want My Now’, ‘Raise The Dead’, ‘As Bad As I Am’ and ‘Welcome To Bushwackers’, illustrating the balance the group has maintained between celebrating classic rock and developing its own catalogue.

Hollywood Vampires was formed in 2012 by Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry. The group’s name references the Hollywood Vampires drinking club founded by Cooper during the 1970s, whose members included John Lennon, Harry Nilsson, Keith Moon, Ringo Starr and Micky Dolenz. The original club became part of rock folklore and later inspired Cooper to create a band dedicated to honouring many of the artists from that era.

The group’s self titled debut album, released in 2015, combined original recordings with interpretations of classic songs and featured guest appearances from musicians including Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Joe Walsh, Zak Starkey and Christopher Lee. Their second studio album, Rise, followed in 2019 and shifted the focus towards original compositions while retaining the band’s collaborative spirit.

Hollywood Vampires have also built a reputation as a touring act, appearing at festivals including Rock In Rio and Montreux, while performing headline tours across North America and Europe. In 2016, the band paid tribute to Lemmy during the Grammy Awards following the Motörhead frontman’s death at the end of 2015, making ‘Ace Of Spades’ a song closely associated with the group’s live performances in the years since.

The forthcoming release also follows the band’s previous live album, Live In Rio, issued in 2023. Together, the live recordings document different stages of the group’s evolution while preserving performances that bring together musicians from Alice Cooper, Aerosmith and Hollywood with a shared appreciation of rock’s history.

At Montreux Jazz Festival will be released on 7 August via earMUSIC.

Tracklisting

I Want My Now

Raise The Dead

I Got A Line On You

7 And 7 Is

My Dead Drunk Friends

Five To One / Break On Through

The Jack

Ace Of Spades

Baba O’Riley

As Bad As I Am

The Boogieman Surprise

I’m Eighteen

Combination

People Who Died

Sweet Emotion

Welcome To Bushwackers

Heroes

Train Kept A-Rollin’

School’s Out / Another Brick In The Wall

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