Huxton Creepers Return With First New Music Since 1990 Ahead Of 40th Anniversary Tour - Noise11 Music News

Melbourne’s Huxton Creepers have released their first new recordings in more than 35 years, issuing the double A-side single Opposites Attract and Midnight TV ahead of their national 40th anniversary tour celebrating 12 Days To Paris.

by Paul Cashmere

The Huxton Creepers have released their first new music since 1990, marking the occasion with the double A-side single Opposites Attract and Midnight TV. The release comes just two weeks before the Melbourne band’s August tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of their debut album 12 Days To Paris, which they will perform live in full for the first time.

The new recordings reunite original members Rob Craw, Matthew Eddy and Archie Law with guitarist Julian Matthews of The Stems, who joins the current line-up ahead of the anniversary performances. The single is available digitally and as a limited edition 7-inch release through Cheersquad Records & Tapes, following the recent reissue of 12 Days To Paris on vinyl and its first official digital release.

For a band whose recorded output has remained dormant for more than three decades, the new songs represent more than a nostalgic return. They reconnect one of Melbourne’s most admired guitar bands of the 1980s with an audience that has continued to support the group through periodic reunions while introducing fresh material alongside one of Australian rock’s most respected debut albums.

Rob Craw said the inspiration for Opposites Attract began with a long-held admiration for The Beat’s classic Save It For Later.

“‘Opposites…’ was inspired by the song ‘Save It For Later’ by the British Beat, its melody and feel,” Craw said. “One of my favourite songs but in no way did I wish to just slavishly replicate it but rather just let it seep in as an almost subconscious driver.”

The song’s lyrical theme developed from research challenging the common belief that opposites attract.

“Lyrically, I was reading about the myth of couples being attracted to their opposite and research had proven this as myth. I’m a big believer in factual truth and evidence based science. However, I just wanted to twist this back to the romantic notion. My wife’s a scientist and me… well let’s just say rationality is not my strong suit.”

Matthew Eddy traced the origins of Midnight TV to an unlikely starting point, saying the opening riff evolved from New York Dolls’ Lonely Planet Boy before taking on its own direction.

“Stole the riff from New York Dolls’ ‘Lonely Planet Boy’ which morphed into a sort of driving hypnotic rhythm,” Eddy said. “The lyrics started as ‘Late Night TV’ but Rob thought ‘Midnight TV’ sounded better and he was right.”

He added that the recording was originally intended to fade out before the band decided to leave the performance intact. “Nobody wanted it to end so you get to hear it right to the last note.”

The anniversary tour follows the reissue of 12 Days To Paris, first released in 1986. The album produced signature songs including My Cherie Amour, I Will Persuade You and Autumn Leaves, while tracks such as King Of The Road and Don’t Even Think About It became live favourites during the band’s years on Australia’s pub circuit.

Drummer Archie Law recalled recording the album at Melbourne’s Platinum Studios when the band believed it was operating at its creative peak.

“We went into Melbourne’s Platinum Studios at the band’s peak to record our debut album,” Law said. “Steve Berlin from Los Lobos and Chris Copping from Procol Harum were with us. We knew we had the songs and the band was firing on all cylinders. We were creating something special. Forty years on we are really proud of 12 Days and excited to be bringing it back to life.”

Formed in Melbourne in 1984 by former Scotch College classmates Rob Craw, Paul Thomas, Matthew Eddy and Archie Law, The Huxton Creepers quickly established themselves through Australia’s thriving live circuit. Early recordings on the Au Go Go compilation Asleep At The Wheel and Triple J’s Cooking With George led to a recording contract with Big Time Records.

The band released three studio albums before splitting in 1989, although members continued with diverse careers in music, education and humanitarian work. Paul Thomas later performed with Weddings Parties Anything and Custard, while Craw and Eddy both became secondary school teachers. Law built an international humanitarian career with Mine Action Group, the United Nations and Save the Children before returning to Australia.

The Huxton Creepers have reunited several times over the past two decades, including tours in 2011 and performances alongside Sunnyboys, The Stems and Models. The 2026 shows will be their first national tour since 2011 and will feature support from Icecream Hands in Victoria, The Johnnys in New South Wales and Queensland, with Mick Medew and Ursula joining the Brisbane performance.

Tour Dates

Friday August 7, Belgrave, Sooki Lounge

Saturday August 8, Thornbury, Croxton Bandroom

Friday August 14, Marrickville, Marrickville Bowling Club

Saturday August 15, Marrickville, Marrickville Bowling Club

Sunday August 16, Newcastle, Hamilton Station Hotel

Friday August 21, Caloundra, Norton Music Factory

Saturday August 22, Fortitude Valley, Crowbar Brisbane

Sunday August 23, Mudgeeraba, Wallaby Hotel

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