If These Walls Could Rock Documentary To Premiere With Inside Story Of The Sunset Marquis - Noise11 Music News

A new documentary chronicling the history of Los Angeles’ legendary Sunset Marquis Hotel will premiere on 14 August, exploring how the West Hollywood retreat became one of rock music’s most enduring sanctuaries through the stories of the artists who stayed, wrote and recorded there.

by Paul Cashmere

For more than 60 years, the Sunset Marquis Hotel has quietly occupied a unique place in music history. Located just off the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, the hotel has hosted generations of musicians seeking privacy away from the public eye. That legacy will be explored in the new documentary If These Walls Could Rock, which premieres on 14 August before becoming available worldwide through Apple TV and Amazon on the same day.

Directed by Tyler Measom and Craig A. Williams, the 93 minute documentary examines how what began as a modest West Hollywood motel evolved into one of the music industry’s most recognisable destinations. Rather than simply documenting celebrity guests, the film explores the hotel’s role as a creative refuge where artists could write songs, record music and escape the pressures of fame.

The documentary features interviews with an extensive cross section of musicians and entertainers whose careers intersected with the Sunset Marquis over the decades. Among those appearing are Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr, Slash, Dave Grohl, Roger Daltrey, Cyndi Lauper, Morrissey, Sheryl Crow, Joe Elliott, Nancy Wilson, Steve Van Zandt, Billy Bob Thornton and John Oates.

According to the filmmakers, the documentary combines archival footage, animated sequences and first hand recollections to trace the hotel’s evolution into what became an unofficial headquarters for generations of rock musicians. Alongside stories of life inside the hotel, the film also focuses on founder George Rosenthal and his son Mark Rosenthal, whose stewardship helped transform the property into an internationally recognised destination for artists and entertainment figures.

“Within five minutes of walking in the Marquis, you may hear a rock and roll story that sounds completely made up, but come to learn is true,” Measom and Williams said. “Still beyond the many amazing musical stories, the father-and-son tale at the heart of the hotel is what truly inspired us to create this film.”

The Sunset Marquis has long maintained a reputation for discretion, attracting musicians, actors, comedians and other entertainment figures looking for privacy just minutes from the Sunset Strip. The property includes suites and villas spread across landscaped grounds, while its NightBird Recording Studios has hosted recording sessions for numerous Grammy Award-winning projects. The hotel is also home to the Morrison Hotel Gallery, which specialises in fine art photography documenting the history of rock music.

The documentary’s premiere will take place on 14 August at the Landmark Sunset Theatre in Los Angeles. The screening will be followed by a question and answer session featuring the filmmakers and guests who appear in the documentary. Audiences outside the premiere will be able to stream the film through Apple TV and Amazon from the same date.

Measom said researching the hotel’s history revealed far more than even frequent visitors realised.

“Most people have no idea of the history,” Measom told The Hollywood Reporter. “Even the musicians who stay there, I don’t even think they know the vast history of this hotel. And they won’t know until this film is out.”

The project grew from the working relationship between Measom and Williams following their collaboration on the Paramount+ documentary series I Wanna Rock: The ’80s Metal Dream. Williams’ research into the Sunset Marquis became the foundation for a deeper exploration of the hotel’s place in music culture.

“I had no idea that place existed, really,” Measom said. “But when I read Craig’s book, I was amazed at this place, which, as we mention in the film, is hiding in plain sight. So naturally I dove right in.”

Production was led by Measom and Williams alongside longtime MTV executives Rick Krim, Robert Friedman and Mike Powers of Bungalow Media Entertainment. Mark Rosenthal, David Thurston and Alexis Thurston also served as producers.

While the Sunset Strip itself has become synonymous with the rise of rock music from the 1960s onwards, the Sunset Marquis has largely remained a private world behind its gates. Unlike the famous clubs nearby, the hotel became known as a place where careers continued after the stage lights were turned off. Songs were written there, albums took shape, friendships developed and countless stories became part of rock folklore.

If These Walls Could Rock sets out to document that largely unseen history through the voices of the musicians who experienced it first hand. As the film makes its public debut on 14 August, audiences will have an opportunity to see how one hotel became woven into the fabric of modern rock history.

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