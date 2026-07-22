Imminence Announce Sixth Album Axis Mundi And Unveil Two New Songs - Noise11 Music News

Swedish metalcore band Imminence have announced their sixth studio album, Axis Mundi, due for release on 2 October 2026 through Sumerian Records, while revealing two new songs, “False Light” and “Crestfallen”, that introduce contrasting sides of the forthcoming record.

by Paul Cashmere

Imminence have confirmed that their sixth studio album, Axis Mundi, will be released on 2 October 2026 through Sumerian Records. The announcement coincides with the release of two new tracks, “False Light” and “Crestfallen”, following June’s first preview, “The Sword That Never Bends”, as the Swedish band begins unveiling the next chapter of its evolving catalogue.

The album marks Imminence’s first full-length release since 2024’s The Black and their first studio album for Sumerian Records after years of independently releasing material. The band has positioned the new record around an overarching narrative inspired by mythology, with the songs exploring themes of suffering, redemption and the search for hope in the space between life and death.

The release of two songs simultaneously highlights the musical contrasts that define Axis Mundi. While “False Light” leans heavily into the band’s aggressive metalcore foundation, “Crestfallen” explores a more restrained and cinematic approach built around orchestration, electronics and Eddie Berg’s distinctive violin arrangements.

“False Light” is accompanied by a music video directed by long-time visual collaborator Pavel Trebukhin. The track combines Berg’s harsh vocals with dense guitar work and powerful percussion before shifting into quieter passages that incorporate violin and clean singing.

“Crestfallen”, released a day later, presents a different perspective on the album. Electronic textures, orchestral arrangements and Berg’s melodic vocal performance dominate the composition, while heavier elements remain beneath the surface to maintain the band’s signature balance between melody and intensity.

Guitarist Harald Barrett said the decision to release both songs together reflected the central concept behind the album.

“Duality has always been at the heart of Imminence. Our musical expression is a conversation between darkness and light, violence and beauty, despair and hope,” Barrett said.

“‘False Light’ and ‘Crestfallen’ embody those opposing forces more clearly than anything we’ve released before. They’re radically different in sound and emotion, but together they tell a single story. That’s why it felt important to present them side by side as we unveil Axis Mundi.

“Our new album is not meant to be experienced from one perspective alone. It’s a journey through every extreme that defines what Imminence is, and these two songs are the perfect gateway into that world.”

The album was self-produced by the band alongside engineer Henrik Udd, whose previous credits include Architects, Bring Me The Horizon and Dayseeker, while producer Drew Fulk, known for his work with Twenty One Pilots, Knocked Loose and HEALTH, also contributed to the project.

Formed in Trelleborg in 2009 by vocalist and violinist Eddie Berg and guitarist Harald Barrett, Imminence steadily built an international following through releases including I (2014), This Is Goodbye (2017), Turn the Light On (2019) and Heaven in Hiding (2021). Their sound has become recognised for blending metalcore with orchestral arrangements and Berg’s prominent violin performances, giving the band a style that has often been described by fans as “violincore”.

Following the independent release of The Black in 2024, the band revisited its earlier catalogue with the anniversary recording The Reclamation of I before issuing the expanded The Return of The Black in 2025. Later that year drummer Peter Hanström departed, with Adam Janzi joining the line-up in 2026 ahead of the Axis Mundi recording sessions.

The new album represents another significant step in the band’s development as it expands its international profile through Sumerian Records. By introducing the project with two contrasting songs rather than a single release, Imminence offers listeners an early indication of the musical range that will define the record.

Axis Mundi will be released on 2 October 2026.

Tracklisting

Twisting In The Wind

The Sword That Never Bends

Devil May Try

Crestfallen

False Light

If Not Now, When

Didn’t Think About You (Lately)

Leviathan

Shed Your Skin

Power Divine

Exodus

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