 Jon Anderson Celebrates 50 Years Of Olias Of Sunhillow - Noise11 Music News
Jon Anderson Olias of Sunhillow

Jon Anderson Olias of Sunhillow

Jon Anderson Celebrates 50 Years Of Olias Of Sunhillow

by Paul Cashmere on July 9, 2026

in News,Reviews

Jon Anderson’s landmark solo debut Olias Of Sunhillow reaches its 50th anniversary on 9 July 2026, marking half a century since the Yes singer created one of progressive rock’s most ambitious and influential concept albums.

by Paul Cashmere

Jon Anderson’s groundbreaking solo debut Olias Of Sunhillow turns 50 on 9 July 2026, celebrating an album that remains one of progressive rock’s most distinctive artistic statements. Released by Atlantic Records in 1976 during a planned hiatus for Yes, the record saw Anderson step away from the world’s biggest progressive rock band to create an entirely self-contained musical and narrative work, performing every vocal and instrumental part himself while building an elaborate science fiction universe.

At a time when progressive rock was reaching its creative peak, Olias Of Sunhillow demonstrated how artists associated with major bands could pursue highly personal projects without compromising ambition. The album combined orchestral keyboards, folk traditions, world music instrumentation and synthesiser technology with an original fantasy storyline, becoming one of the defining solo releases of the decade. Five decades later, it continues to be regarded as an important work in Anderson’s catalogue and a landmark in the history of the concept album.

The story follows four musical tribes escaping the doomed planet of Sunhillow after catastrophic volcanic eruptions threaten their civilisation. Their survival depends on the Moorglade Mover, an ark created by the magician Olias. Along the journey, the vessel is guided by the harp-playing Ranyart and spiritually united by the mystic Qoquaq, with the narrative unfolding across eight interconnected compositions.

Anderson approached the project almost entirely alone. Working with engineer Mike Dunne in a home studio at Seer Green in Buckinghamshire, he spent months layering more than 100 individual tracks. Recording sessions regularly stretched to around ten hours each day as he assembled an expansive sonic palette using more than 30 instruments and pieces of equipment, including Mellotrons, Minimoog synthesisers, sitars and a wide range of percussion instruments from around the world. The complexity of the production ultimately delayed the album’s release beyond its original late 1975 target.

The album emerged during an important transition for Yes. After completing touring behind 1974’s Relayer, the members agreed to temporarily suspend group activities in August 1975 so each musician could record an individual solo album. Anderson used the opportunity to pursue ideas that extended beyond the framework of the band.
The visual world of Olias Of Sunhillow also reflected Anderson’s broader creative interests. Inspiration came from Roger Dean’s celebrated artwork for Yes albums, particularly Fragile, while the album’s mythology drew on the writings of mystic Vera Stanley Alder and the fantasy literature of J.R.R. Tolkien. Commercially, the gamble proved successful. The album reached No. 8 on the UK Albums Chart and No. 47 on the Billboard 200 in the United States, an impressive result for a highly conceptual solo release. Yes also briefly incorporated the opening piece, Ocean Song, into its 1976 North American concerts before it disappeared from the setlist.

Critical reaction in 1976 was generally positive, although some reviewers questioned the album’s dense mythology and abstract lyrical concepts. Its lush keyboard arrangements also created unexpected controversy when representatives connected with Vangelis’ record company mistakenly believed the Greek composer had contributed to the sessions without authorisation. Vangelis denied performing on the album, despite being acknowledged by Anderson in the album’s appreciation notes, and the matter was resolved without further consequence.

The album has also faced preservation challenges. During Cherry Red Records’ 2021 deluxe reissue campaign, engineers were unable to locate the original 24-track master tapes. As a result, the new 5.1 surround presentation had to be created by carefully upmixing the surviving stereo masters rather than remixing from the original multitrack recordings.

Half a century after its release, Olias Of Sunhillow continues to occupy a singular place within progressive rock. Anderson has periodically spoken of expanding its mythology through a long-planned sequel, The Songs Of Zamran: Son Of Olias, a project exploring the creation of Earth within the same fictional universe. Whether or not that work is ultimately completed, the original album remains a remarkable example of artistic independence and one of the defining solo achievements by the voice of Yes.

Track Listing
Side One
Ocean Song
Meeting (Garden Of Geda)/Sound Out The Galleon
Dance Of Ranyart/Olias (To Build The Moorglade)
Qoquaq Ën Transic/Naon/Transic Tö
Flight Of The Moorglade

Side Two
Solid Space
Moon Ra/Chords/Song Of Search
To The Runner

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