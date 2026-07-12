 Kip Moore Adds Kingswood To Australian Reason To Believe Tour - Noise11 Music News
Kip Moore media

Kip Moore media

Kip Moore Adds Kingswood To Australian Reason To Believe Tour

by Paul Cashmere on July 13, 2026

in Live,News

Kip Moore has announced Australian rock band Kingswood will join his Reason To Believe: Up Close Australian tour, with the Nashville artist set to perform theatre shows across Australia and New Zealand in October and November 2026.

by Paul Cashmere

US singer-songwriter Kip Moore has announced that Australian band Kingswood will join him as special guests for his upcoming Reason To Believe: Up Close tour dates in Australia. The announcement comes as Moore prepares for his sixth visit to the region, bringing songs from his latest album Reason To Believe to intimate theatre venues across Australia and New Zealand.

The tour will mark the first Australian performances of material from Reason To Believe, an album that explores themes including grief, faith and the passage of time while balancing reflective songwriting with Moore’s established rock-influenced country sound.

For Australian audiences, the addition of Kingswood creates a pairing between two artists connected by a shared appreciation for guitar-driven music, storytelling and live performance. Kingswood will appear on the Australian dates only, joining Moore for shows in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

Kingswood have built a reputation through a blend of classic rock influences, country textures and modern songwriting. Their latest album, Midnight Mavericks, explores themes of ambition, belonging, relationships and the search for purpose through a collection rooted in melody, guitar work and narrative songwriting.

The Melbourne duo have performed at major Australian festivals including Splendour in the Grass and Falls Festival, while also appearing at CMA Fest in the United States. Their touring history includes performances alongside Counting Crows and now Kip Moore, extending their connection with international audiences.

Moore’s Reason To Believe album represents another chapter in a career defined by a strong touring presence and a catalogue that combines country traditions with broader rock influences. The record includes introspective songs alongside more expansive performances, including the guitar-focused track “Levee”.

The singer has developed a significant following in Australia through previous tours, including performances that expanded from club and theatre settings into larger venues. His live shows have become a central part of his career, with Moore continuing to tour extensively across North America and internationally.

Before heading to Australia and New Zealand, Moore will continue a global touring schedule that has included performances throughout the United States and headline appearances in South Africa. His previous South African stadium shows in 2023 attracted more than 44,000 ticket buyers across concerts in Cape Town and Pretoria.

Moore first gained international attention with his 2012 debut album Up All Night, which featured the hit singles “Somethin’ ‘Bout A Truck” and “Hey Pretty Girl”. The album established his connection with contemporary country audiences and led to a sustained touring career.

His subsequent albums, including Wild Ones, Slowheart, Damn Love and Damn Love: The World Tour Edition, expanded his musical range, incorporating elements of rock, blues and Americana into his country foundation.

Reason To Believe continues that evolution, with Moore examining personal and universal themes while maintaining the direct, road-tested approach that has defined his performances.

The inclusion of Kingswood also highlights the ongoing relationship between Australian and international country and roots artists, with local acts increasingly appearing alongside major touring performers from overseas markets.

Tickets remain available for selected shows, with several performances already sold out. Moore and Kingswood will perform theatre dates throughout Australia before completing the tour with New Zealand shows in Christchurch and Auckland.

Kip Moore’s Reason To Believe: Up Close tour dates:
Friday 30 October, Melbourne, Forum
Saturday 31 October, Melbourne, Forum, SOLD OUT
Friday 6 November, Brisbane, The Fortitude Music Hall
Saturday 7 November, Brisbane, The Fortitude Music Hall, SOLD OUT
Friday 13 November, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
Saturday 14 November, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
Saturday 21 November, Christchurch, Christchurch Town Hall
Sunday 22 November, Auckland, Auckland Town Hall

Ticketing: Remaining tickets via frontiertouring.com/kipmoore

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