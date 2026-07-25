Lou Koller of Sick Of It All Dies at 59 After Cancer Battle - Noise11 Music News

Founding Sick Of It All vocalist Lou Koller has died after a two year battle with oesophageal cancer, ending the life of one of the defining voices of New York hardcore.

by Paul Cashmere

Lou Koller, the founding vocalist of New York hardcore pioneers Sick Of It All, has died following a two year battle with oesophageal cancer. He was 59. The news was confirmed by the band in an official statement published on its website and social media channels on 24 July, bringing to an end a fight with cancer that Koller had documented publicly while continuing to thank fans for their support throughout his treatment.

Sick Of It All announced Koller’s death with a message from guitarist Pete Koller, drummer Armand Majidi and bassist Craig Setari, describing the loss as devastating for both the band and the wider hardcore community. The announcement comes in what would have been the band’s 40th anniversary year, closing a chapter for one of the most influential acts to emerge from New York’s hardcore scene.

“It’s with unbelievable sadness that we announce to our worldwide hardcore family the passing of our brother Lou Koller,” the band said. “The level of loss that we feel at this time is overwhelming.”

The statement reflected on Koller’s four decades with the band, paying tribute to both his personality and his impact as a performer.

“This year would have marked Sick Of It All’s 40th anniversary as a band, and Lou’s camaraderie, commitment and enthusiasm were always steadfast throughout the years. We have lost a beloved friend and an iconic frontman.”

The band also remembered the connection Koller forged with audiences around the world.

“Lou had the power to raise everyone’s spirits at our shows with a smile and a sarcastic comment, and he won people over wherever we played, from every culture and every corner of the world.”

Koller revealed in June 2024 that he had been diagnosed with an oesophageal tumour, forcing Sick Of It All to cancel planned European tour dates while he began treatment. After undergoing chemotherapy, he shared encouraging news in May 2025 that he was officially cancer free and hoped to return the band to the stage.

That optimism proved short-lived. Just four months later, Koller disclosed that the cancer had returned in a more aggressive form, requiring further treatment. Throughout the illness he remained in regular contact with fans, posting updates and expressing gratitude for the financial and emotional support he received through fundraising efforts organised by the hardcore community.

In their farewell statement, the band specifically acknowledged that support.

“At this time of intense grief, we must again acknowledge the great help and support offered by everyone who donated to Lou’s medical fund. You all helped Lou feel very special and very loved as he battled away these last two years.”

The statement concluded with a final tribute.

“His battle is over now and he can finally rest. Hopefully he can somehow still see and feel the beautiful, positive mark he left on the world.”

Born on 15 July 1967, Koller grew up in Queens, New York, alongside his brother Pete. The pair formed Sick Of It All in 1986 while still young members of the city’s thriving hardcore scene. What began as a local band soon became one of the genre’s most respected international acts.

Following the release of the band’s self-titled EP in 1987, Sick Of It All built a loyal following with albums including Blood, Sweat and No Tears (1989), Just Look Around (1992), Scratch the Surface (1994), Built to Last (1997), Call to Arms (1999), Life on the Ropes (2003), Death to Tyrants (2006), Based on a True Story (2010), The Last Act of Defiance (2014) and Wake the Sleeping Dragon! (2018).

The band’s uncompromising blend of hardcore, punk and socially conscious lyrics helped carry New York hardcore to audiences well beyond the United States. Koller became recognised for a distinctive vocal style that balanced aggression with melody, while his lyrics frequently addressed community, social issues and personal responsibility.

Outside Sick Of It All, Koller also collaborated with Napalm Death bassist Shane Embury in Blood From The Soul and contributed guest vocals to numerous artists across the hardcore and punk scenes. In 2021, he and Pete Koller published the memoir The Blood and Sweat: The Story of Sick Of It All’s Koller Brothers, documenting their lives and the band’s history.

News of his death prompted an immediate outpouring of tributes from across the music community, with fellow musicians, fans and longtime friends acknowledging Koller’s influence on generations of hardcore performers and audiences.

Lou Koller is survived by his wife Melissa, their daughter, his brother Pete and the extended Sick Of It All family whose careers and lives were intertwined for four decades.

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