 Melinda Schneider Announces Barbra Streisand Tribute Album And National Tour - Noise11 Music News
Melinda Schneider

Melinda Schneider

Melinda Schneider Announces Barbra Streisand Tribute Album And National Tour

by Paul Cashmere on July 13, 2026

in Live,New Music,News

Melinda Schneider will celebrate the music of Barbra Streisand with a new album, The Way We Were, Melinda Schneider Sings the Songs of Barbra Streisand, released ahead of her Australian concert tour in August.

by Paul Cashmere

Melinda Schneider has confirmed a second album for 2026, shifting from original material to one of the most recognised songbooks in popular music. The Way We Were, Melinda Schneider Sings the Songs of Barbra Streisand will be released on 7 August, the same day Schneider begins a national theatre tour celebrating the music of Barbra Streisand.

The project follows Schneider’s original album Tender, which reached No. 1 on the ARIA Australian Country Albums Chart earlier this year. While Tender showcased Schneider’s songwriting, the new release focuses on interpretations of songs closely associated with Streisand, whose catalogue has remained influential across pop, Broadway and adult contemporary music for more than six decades.

Recorded, arranged and co-produced by Schneider’s long-time musical director Stefan Nowak, the album features a 10 piece Australian band performing fresh arrangements of nine Streisand recordings. Among the songs included are The Way We Were, People, Don’t Rain On My Parade, Evergreen and Woman In Love.

Schneider said recording the material reinforced her admiration for Streisand’s vocal ability.

“This has truly been a labour of love, and I’m incredibly proud of the finished album,” Schneider said.

“When I say labour, I really mean it. These songs are extraordinary, and recording them has given me an even deeper appreciation and respect for Barbra’s remarkable artistry. They are certainly not easy songs to sing.”

She also praised the work of Nowak, saying his arrangements were “just sublime”.

Beyond the music itself, Schneider says the album reflects an important personal connection that stretches back to her childhood. She credits her mother, entertainer Mary Schneider, with introducing her to Streisand’s recordings when she was only three years old.

According to Schneider, some of her earliest memories involve watching her mother perform The Way We Were before eventually learning the song herself on ukulele.
“I remember becoming emotional every time I sang it. Even as a little girl, I felt the depth of those melodies, harmonies and lyrics,” she said.

“Looking back, I think that’s where my love of heartfelt songs began, and ultimately why I became a songwriter.”

She has dedicated the album to her mother, thanking her for introducing music that, she says, has remained part of her life ever since.

The accompanying concert production expands on the album with a full live presentation featuring Schneider, a large backing band, vocal harmonies and a string ensemble. The tour opens at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall before visiting Adelaide, Wollongong, Caloundra, Brisbane, Tweed Heads, Newcastle and concluding at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall later in August.

Tribute projects centred on classic catalogues have become increasingly common in Australian live music, particularly in theatre venues where audiences continue to support performances celebrating enduring songbooks. Schneider’s decision to focus on Streisand places her alongside performers revisiting influential bodies of work while introducing these songs to new audiences through contemporary interpretations.

The Way We Were Tour 2026
7 August, Melbourne, Hamer Hall
8 August, Adelaide, Her Majesty’s Theatre
14 August, Wollongong, Anita’s Theatre
20 August, Caloundra, The Events Centre
21 August, Brisbane, QPAC Concert Hall
22 August, Tweed Heads, Twin Towns
27 August, Newcastle, Civic Theatre
30 August, Sydney, Sydney Opera House Concert Hall

Ticketing
General public tickets go on sale Monday, 17 November at 9.00am local time.

https://thewaywewere.com.au

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