Menopause The Musical Unveils Cast For 2026 Australian Tour - Noise11 Music News

Australian musical theatre performers Catherine Alcorn, Sally Bourne, Lena Cruz and Chelsea Gibb will lead the cast of the 2026 Australian production of Menopause The Musical, with the long running international hit returning to Australian stages from August.

by Paul Cashmere

The producers of Menopause The Musical have confirmed the principal cast for the show’s 2026 Australian tour, with Catherine Alcorn, Sally Bourne, Lena Cruz and Chelsea Gibb taking the four lead roles when the production opens in Geelong before touring nationally. The new production continues the Australian history of the musical, which first premiered locally in 2005 and has since been seen by more than 1.5 million people across the country.

The announcement marks the latest Australian staging of a musical that has maintained an unusually long international life since its 2001 debut in Orlando, Florida. Created by Jeanie Linders, the production built its reputation by approaching menopause through comedy and familiar pop music, using rewritten lyrics to songs from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. More than two decades after its premiere, the show continues to tour internationally and remains one of the longest-running musical theatre properties of its kind.

Leading the Australian cast is Catherine Alcorn as the Professional Woman. Alcorn previously appeared in the 2023 and 2024 Australian productions and is well known for portraying Bette Midler in The Divine Miss Bette. Her career has included theatre, cabaret and concert performances throughout Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

Joining her is Sally Bourne as the Housewife. Bourne first came to national attention in the title role of the original Australian production of Annie before appearing in productions including Les Misérables, My Fair Lady, Jesus Christ Superstar, Kinky Boots, Sister Act and, most recently, Ned Kelly: The Musical for Victorian Opera.

Lena Cruz takes on the role of the Earth Mother. Cruz originated the role of Cynthia in Priscilla Queen of the Desert The Musical and is also recognised by television audiences for portraying Dr Sofia Martinez in Shortland Street. Her stage work includes In The Heights, Into The Woods, Hair and Singin’ in the Rain, while recent screen credits include Heartbreak High, Erotic Stories and Ina.

Chelsea Gibb completes the principal cast as the Soap Star. Gibb launched her musical theatre career as Roxie Hart in the Australian production of Chicago, performing the role nationally and internationally before appearing in productions including Anything Goes, The King and I and Cabaret. Her television and film credits include Neighbours, All Saints and George of the Jungle 2.

Hester van der Vyver will serve as understudy.

The production follows four women who meet while shopping and discover they are experiencing many of the same physical and emotional changes associated with menopause. Throughout the performance they share personal experiences through comedy and parody versions of well known songs including I Will Survive, Hot Stuff, What’s Love Got To Do With It and We Are Family.

The musical has become one of the most commercially durable titles in contemporary theatre. It premiered on 28 March 2001 at Orlando’s Church Street Theatre before transferring to Off-Broadway in 2002, where it remained until 2006 after more than 1,500 performances. Over the following two decades, productions spread throughout North America and internationally, with local adaptations incorporating references familiar to audiences in each country. In Australia, for example, the original American “Iowa Housewife” became the “Dubbo Housewife”, reflecting the show’s tradition of tailoring dialogue to local audiences.

Its Las Vegas production, which began in 2006, continues to hold the distinction of being the city’s longest-running scripted musical. Worldwide, the production has been staged in more than 500 cities, translated into nine languages and has been seen by more than 17 million people.

Australia first embraced the musical in 2005 when it opened at Melbourne’s Comedy Theatre. Originally planned as a short engagement, audience demand extended the season to seven months. Since then, the production has toured extensively, playing more than 200 Australian cities and towns while establishing itself as Brisbane’s longest-running musical.

The 2026 production is produced by SK Entertainment with Cameron Mitchell directing and choreographing. The creative team also includes Damon Wade as orchestrator and arranger, Frances Story as set designer, Jasmine Rizk as lighting designer and Christine Mutton as costume designer.

The national tour begins in Geelong before visiting Parramatta, Melbourne, Newcastle, Adelaide, Brisbane and Canberra, continuing the Australian legacy of a production that has remained in demand for more than twenty years by combining familiar music, comedy and shared life experiences for audiences across generations.

Tour Dates

21 to 23 August 2026, Geelong, Geelong Arts Centre

27 to 30 August 2026, Parramatta, Riverside Theatre

2 to 6 September 2026, Melbourne, Athenaeum Theatre

11 to 13 September 2026, Newcastle, Civic Theatre

16 to 27 September 2026, Adelaide, Adelaide Festival Centre

30 September to 11 October 2026, Brisbane, Twelfth Night Theatre

15 to 18 October 2026, Canberra, Canberra Theatre Centre

Ticket Details

Tickets for all performances are on sale now at www.menopausethemusical.com.au.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)