Michael 'CAVS' Cavanagh To Perform New Live Score For Memento Screenings - Noise11 Music News

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard drummer Michael “CAVS” Cavanagh will perform a newly composed live score to accompany Christopher Nolan’s breakthrough film Memento, reimagining the acclaimed psychological thriller as part of the Hear My Eyes immersive cinema series.

by Paul Cashmere

Michael “CAVS” Cavanagh will bring Christopher Nolan’s landmark 2000 film Memento to Australian audiences in a new format when he performs an original live score alongside screenings of the film in August. The performances combine cinema with live music, placing the King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard drummer alone on stage with multiple drum kits and electronic instruments to reinterpret one of the defining films of modern cinema.

The project forms part of the long-running Hear My Eyes series, which has spent more than a decade pairing influential films with newly commissioned live soundtracks by Australian musicians. Previous productions have revisited films including Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Chopper, Wake In Fright and Pan’s Labyrinth, each presented as a hybrid concert and film screening.

Memento remains one of Christopher Nolan’s most influential works and the film that established the British filmmaker’s reputation before directing major studio productions including The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Interstellar and Oppenheimer. Released in 2000, the independent thriller starred Australian actor Guy Pearce alongside Carrie-Anne Moss and Joe Pantoliano and became an international critical and commercial success.

The story follows Leonard Shelby, portrayed by Pearce, a former insurance investigator left with anterograde amnesia after a violent attack that killed his wife. Unable to create new long-term memories, Leonard relies on handwritten notes, Polaroid photographs and tattoos across his body to continue searching for the man he believes is responsible. Nolan’s decision to tell much of the story in reverse chronological order placed audiences inside Leonard’s fractured perception of reality, creating one of the most discussed narrative structures in contemporary cinema.

The film received Academy Award nominations for Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing and has since become recognised as one of the defining independent films of the early twenty-first century. It has also been preserved in the United States National Film Registry for its cultural and historical significance.

For Cavanagh, the performance represents another extension of a career that has consistently moved beyond conventional rock drumming. Best known as the drummer for Melbourne’s King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, he has played a central role in one of Australia’s most prolific contemporary bands. Since joining the group in 2010, Cavanagh has helped shape a catalogue spanning psychedelic rock, progressive rock, jazz, metal, electronic music and microtonal experimentation, contributing to a body of work that now exceeds two dozen studio albums.

Away from King Gizzard, Cavanagh records under the name CAVS, exploring instrumental compositions centred on rhythm, percussion and texture. His self-titled solo debut was released in 2021, followed by the 2026 album Sojourn, which expanded his palette through collaborations with Melbourne musicians while maintaining percussion as the central creative voice.

That background makes Memento an appropriate match for Cavanagh’s approach. Rather than simply accompanying the film, the performance has been conceived as a complete reinterpretation using live percussion and electronics to respond to the film’s shifting tension, fragmented chronology and psychological intensity.

Hear My Eyes has built its reputation by commissioning musicians to rethink established films rather than reproduce their original soundtracks. The performances unfold simultaneously as film screenings and live concerts, offering audiences a different way of experiencing familiar works through contemporary Australian music.

The presentation also reflects the growing appetite for alternative live events that bring together film, performance and experimental music. Rather than presenting classic films as nostalgic retrospectives, productions such as Hear My Eyes invite artists to engage directly with the material, creating unique performances that exist only in the moment.

For Nolan followers, the screenings revisit the film that first revealed the storytelling techniques that would later become central to his career. For King Gizzard fans, they offer an opportunity to see one of the band’s most accomplished musicians working outside the group’s expansive catalogue in a performance built entirely around his own interpretation of a cinematic landmark.

Performance Dates

Saturday 8 August, 9.30pm

Sunday 9 August, 2.00pm

Sunday 9 August, 6.00pm

https://miff.com.au/program/film/hear-my-eyes-memento

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)