Midge Ure Releases First Album Of New Material In 12 Years With A Man Of Two Worlds - Noise11 Music News

Midge Ure has released his first collection of new songs in more than a decade, unveiling the ambitious double album A Man Of Two Worlds, a project that divides his work between instrumental compositions and vocal songs.

by Paul Cashmere

Midge Ure has returned with his first album of original material since 2014’s Fragile, releasing the double album A Man Of Two Worlds. The record, available now, arrives after a period in which the Scottish musician, songwriter and producer focused largely on touring rather than recording. Structured as a two-part work, the album presents eight instrumental tracks under the banner of “World One: Music” and eight vocal songs in “World Two: Songs”, reflecting two distinct sides of Ure’s creative process.

The release marks a significant moment in Ure’s solo catalogue. Best known for his work with Band Aid, Ultravox and Visage, Ure has maintained a busy touring schedule throughout recent years. The arrival of A Man Of Two Worlds not only ends a 12-year gap between studio albums but also reunites him with Chrysalis Records, the label associated with some of the most commercially successful periods of his career.

The concept behind the album emerged during the global lockdown period. Ure said that time spent listening to instrumental music, particularly while hosting The Space on Scala Radio in the UK, encouraged him to create music that relied entirely on melody rather than lyrics.

The result became the album’s first half, a collection of instrumental works shaped by reflection and uncertainty. As the world reopened, a second body of material began to take shape. Those songs retained the atmospheric qualities of the instrumentals but introduced lyrical themes examining social division, empathy and the human condition.

Speaking about the song “Just Words”, Ure said: “In an ever volatile world, words carry more power to make the change or make things worse. In the sixties what was heard was peace and love and nowadays it seems to be much more about division, hate and war. ‘Just Words’ reminds us words will only remain words unless they are acted upon.”

Several songs on the album engage directly with contemporary issues. “Just Words” examines the growing normalisation of political misinformation and public denial. “The Man Who Stole Your Soul” reflects on Ure’s concerns regarding the current state of the United States, while “Shouting At The Moon” focuses on collective action and the power of unity.

Elsewhere, “Caught In The Middle” explores human frailty, “Ordinary Man (Precious Moments)” addresses mortality and the passing of time, and “The Pictures You Carry With You” draws from a melody Ure originally sang to his daughters when they were infants.

The album occupies a distinctive place within a career that now spans more than five decades. Ure first emerged in the 1970s with Slik before joining Rich Kids alongside Glen Matlock. He later became a key figure in the development of the New Romantic movement through Visage and helped transform Ultravox into one of the defining electronic acts of the 1980s.

Beyond his recording career, Ure remains closely associated with one of popular music’s most influential charitable initiatives. Together with Bob Geldof, he co-wrote and produced “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” and helped organise both the Live Aid and Live 8 campaigns. His contributions to music and charity have earned him numerous honours, including Ivor Novello, Grammy and BASCAP awards.

The new release also forms the basis of the forthcoming Man Of Two Worlds tour. Ure said the live show will mirror the album’s dual structure by blending instrumental works with songs from across his catalogue.

“Almost every album I’ve made over the past 40-plus years has featured at least one instrumental track,” Ure said. “For this album I wanted to explore this further, showing two sides of what I do. The ‘Man Of Two Worlds’ Tour will reflect this idea, combining instrumentals I have done over the years with songs, album tracks and fan favourites side by side taking the audience on a journey.”

With A Man Of Two Worlds, Ure adds another chapter to a catalogue that stretches from the chart-topping success of Ultravox and his solo hit “If I Was” through to a modern work that examines both personal reflection and a rapidly changing world.

Tour Dates

20 June 2026, Kiel, Kieler Woche

24 July 2026, Vienna, Forever Young

25 July 2026, Gelsenkirchen, The 80’s Live At Schalke 2026

8 October 2026, Perth, Astor Theatre

10 October 2026, Adelaide, The Gov

11 October 2026, Brisbane, The Tivoli

13 October 2026, Hobart, Odeon Theatre

15 October 2026, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

16 October 2026, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

22 October 2026, Christchurch, James Hay Theatre

23 October 2026, Wellington, Meow Nui

24 October 2026, Auckland, Powerstation

20 November 2026, York, Barbican

21 November 2026, Derby, Vaillant Live

22 November 2026, Hull, Connexin Live

23 November 2026, Brighton, Dome

25 November 2026, Cardiff, Depot

27 November 2026, Watford, Colosseum

29 November 2026, Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre

30 November 2026, Guildford, G Live

Ticketing: Tickets available via midgeure.seetickets.com and the official Midge Ure website.

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