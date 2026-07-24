 Oasis Documentary Don't Look Back In Anger To Premiere At Venice Film Festival - Noise11 Music News
Oasis by Simon Emmett Dont Look Back In Anger doco

Oasis by Simon Emmett Dont Look Back In Anger doco

Oasis Documentary Don’t Look Back In Anger To Premiere At Venice Film Festival

by Paul Cashmere on July 24, 2026

in News

The Oasis reunion documentary ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ will receive its world premiere at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival before opening in IMAX and selected cinemas across Australia and New Zealand on September 10.

by Paul Cashmere

Oasis’ forthcoming documentary Don’t Look Back In Anger has secured a major international debut with its world premiere announced for the 83rd Venice International Film Festival. The feature chronicles Liam and Noel Gallagher’s reunion and the band’s Live ’25 world tour, before opening in IMAX and selected cinemas across Australia and New Zealand on September 10 ahead of its streaming release on Disney+ later this year.

The Venice premiere places the documentary among one of the world’s most prestigious film festivals and marks another milestone in the continuing story of Oasis’ reunion. Produced by Magna Studios and presented by Sony Music Vision, the film documents what became one of the defining live music events of 2025, when Liam and Noel Gallagher reunited after more than a decade and a half apart. Beyond capturing performances, the production examines the broader significance of the reunion for audiences who had waited years to see the brothers share a stage again.

Created by BAFTA and Academy Award nominated writer, producer and director Steven Knight, whose credits include Peaky Blinders and A Thousand Blows, the documentary is directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace. The filmmaking duo previously earned acclaim for music documentaries including Shut Up And Play The Hits and Meet Me In The Bathroom, developing a reputation for placing major artists within broader cultural and historical contexts rather than simply documenting concerts.

Don’t Look Back In Anger follows Oasis throughout the Live ’25 reunion tour, incorporating rehearsal footage, backstage access and extensive concert performances. The production also includes what has been billed as Liam and Noel Gallagher’s first joint interview in more than 20 years, alongside previously unseen material recorded throughout the tour. According to the filmmakers, the documentary also explores the emotional response of audiences around the world and the continuing influence of Oasis across multiple generations.

The technical team reflects the scale of the production. Producers Sam Bridger and Guy Heeley oversee the project, while Oscar winning sound mixers James Mather and Tarn Willers handled the film’s audio. Cinematography is by Haris Zambarloukos, with editing by George Cragg and Martina Zamolo.

The reunion itself became one of the biggest stories in contemporary music when Oasis returned to the stage in Cardiff in 2025, ending a 16 year separation following the band’s split in 2009. Stadium dates across the world sold out rapidly, drawing audiences spanning fans who had followed the group during the Britpop era as well as younger listeners who had discovered the band’s catalogue through streaming platforms.

For Oasis, the comeback represented more than another tour. Songs including Wonderwall, Champagne Supernova and Don’t Look Back In Anger have remained among the most enduring recordings of the 1990s, continuing to attract significant streaming audiences long after the band’s original career ended. The reunion demonstrated the lasting commercial and cultural strength of that catalogue while reaffirming Oasis’ position as one of Britain’s most influential rock acts.

The documentary also arrives during a period when feature length music films have become an increasingly important part of the industry. Rather than functioning solely as concert recordings, contemporary music documentaries frequently combine archival footage, interviews and behind the scenes access to provide historical context and preserve significant moments in artists’ careers. For major touring acts, theatrical releases have also become an effective way of extending the reach of landmark performances beyond the concert venue.

The Venice International Film Festival premiere gives Don’t Look Back In Anger an opportunity to reach audiences beyond traditional music fans before its wider theatrical release. The festival has increasingly featured high profile music documentaries alongside narrative films, reflecting growing recognition of the genre within international cinema.

Following its festival debut, Don’t Look Back In Anger will screen in IMAX and selected cinemas across Australia and New Zealand from September 10 before becoming available exclusively on Disney+ internationally later in 2026. For audiences who witnessed the Live ’25 tour and those who missed it, the film offers a detailed account of one of modern rock’s most significant reunions and an unprecedented look inside the return of Liam and Noel Gallagher to the same stage.

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