 Ozzy Osbourne To Be Honoured With Halloween Horror Nights Haunted Houses At Universal Studios - Noise11 Music News
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ozzy Osbourne To Be Honoured With Halloween Horror Nights Haunted Houses At Universal Studios

by Paul Cashmere on July 30, 2026

in News

Universal Studios will honour Ozzy Osbourne’s solo career with new Prince Of Darkness themed haunted houses at Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando and Hollywood, taking fans through more than four decades of music, imagery and stage mythology.

by Paul Cashmere

Ozzy Osbourne’s legacy will be celebrated at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights with Universal Studios announcing twin Ozzy Osbourne: Prince Of Darkness haunted houses for its Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood parks. The attractions open from late August and will immerse visitors in locations, characters and imagery drawn from Osbourne’s solo catalogue, less than a year after the heavy metal pioneer died.

The announcement marks one of the most significant public tributes yet to Osbourne’s solo career. Rather than focusing on Black Sabbath, the experience has been built around the music and visual identity he established after launching his solo career with Blizzard Of Ozz in 1980. Universal says the attraction spans more than four decades of albums, stage personas and artwork, transforming elements of Osbourne’s catalogue into an interactive horror experience.

According to Universal, guests will board the “Crazy Train” before travelling through scenes inspired by landmark moments from Osbourne’s career. The experience begins with his childhood in Birmingham, England before moving through environments based on iconic album artwork and recurring themes from his music. Among the featured settings is the Osbourne Asylum, inspired by Diary Of A Madman, while visitors will also encounter different incarnations of Ozzy including Madman Ozzy, Werewolf Ozzy and the Prince Of Darkness.

Music from across his solo catalogue will soundtrack the experience, with Universal drawing inspiration from all 13 studio albums. Albums referenced include Blizzard Of Ozz, Diary Of A Madman, Bark At The Moon, No More Tears, Scream and Ordinary Man.

Sharon and Jack Osbourne endorsed the project, describing it as a fitting tribute to Ozzy’s creativity.

“Ozzy never stopped pushing boundaries, and he loved anything that gave fans a new way to experience his music and the worlds he created,” they said in a joint statement.

“Halloween Horror Nights has done an incredible job bringing that spirit to life. Walking through these haunted houses, you’ll recognise so many moments inspired by his music and imagination.

“It’s a wonderful tribute to Ozzy, and we hope fans have as much fun experiencing it as he would have had seeing it come together.”

John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, said the attraction reflects the lasting influence of Osbourne’s work beyond music.

“Ozzy Osbourne didn’t just help define heavy metal. He created a cultural phenomenon that has influenced generations of music, art and horror,” Murdy said.

“We previously had the privilege of collaborating with Ozzy, and this new haunted house is an opportunity to honour his extraordinary solo career.

“Inspired by all 13 of his albums, guests will journey through the dark, surreal worlds that fuelled his music and cemented his legacy as the one and only Prince Of Darkness.”

At Universal Orlando Resort, Mike Aiello, Senior Director of Entertainment Creative Development, said authenticity had been central to the project.

“We are honoured to collaborate with the Osbourne family to create a unique haunted house that celebrates the legacy of Ozzy Osbourne,” Aiello said.

“It was important for us to create an authentic experience that brings Ozzy’s creativity and personality to life in an eerily immersive new way. Fans will discover so many meaningful details, including a few Easter eggs, as they navigate memorable dark and twisted moments inspired by his iconic musical career.”

The haunted houses continue a long association between Halloween Horror Nights and rock music, but few artists have become as closely linked with horror imagery as Osbourne. Throughout his solo career, he embraced gothic themes, theatrical stage productions and dark fantasy in album artwork and music videos, establishing an enduring visual identity alongside his music.

The attraction also reflects the continuing expansion of the Osbourne estate’s licensing programme following the singer’s death in 2025. Earlier this year, Sharon and Jack Osbourne discussed plans to preserve Ozzy’s legacy through carefully selected projects, while merchandise linked to the Universal attraction is also being released. Limited edition products include themed T-shirts and collectible acrylic figures tied to the Halloween Horror Nights experience.

Universal has also announced haunted houses based on Stranger Things, Hellraiser, Evil Dead Burn and Fortnite as part of this year’s Halloween Horror Nights programme, placing Osbourne’s attraction among the headline experiences for the annual event.

The Ozzy Osbourne: Prince Of Darkness haunted houses open at Universal Orlando Resort on August 28 and at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 3. Both attractions will operate through to November 1, giving fans an opportunity to experience a tribute that combines music, theatrical storytelling and horror in honour of one of heavy metal’s most influential figures.

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