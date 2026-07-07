Paleface Swiss Announce 2027 Australian Tour With Counterparts And Fox Lake - Noise11 Music News

Paleface Swiss will return to Australia in early 2027 for their biggest local headline run to date, bringing Canadian metalcore outfit Counterparts and Colorado heavyweights Fox Lake for a national tour following the band’s breakthrough rise in the global heavy music scene.

by Paul Cashmere

Swiss heavy music act Paleface Swiss have announced a seven-date Australian tour for January and February 2027, marking the band’s first return since a largely sold-out 2025 run that established them as one of the fastest-growing names in contemporary extreme music. The tour will visit Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, Brisbane and Townsville, with support from Canada’s Counterparts and Denver band Fox Lake.

The announcement comes as Paleface Swiss continue to build international momentum following the release of their third studio album, Cursed, in January 2025 and the subsequent EP The Wilted, released in January 2026. The Australian dates represent another significant step in the band’s rapid ascent from European underground act to a globally touring headline attraction.

The tour reflects a broader trend within heavy music, where younger acts emerging from deathcore, hardcore and metalcore scenes are increasingly drawing large international audiences. Paleface Swiss have become one of the most prominent examples of that movement, developing a reputation for intense live performances and an uncompromising blend of deathcore, hardcore, nu metal and thrash influences.

Frontman Marc “Zelli” Zellweger acknowledged the impact of the band’s previous Australian visit when announcing the return.

“Our last headline tour in Australia was absolutely insane. The energy, the crowds, the love you gave us. It became one of the greatest tours we’ve ever done. Coming back in 2027 honestly means the world to us. We love Australia, and we can’t wait to tear these rooms apart with you again,” Zellweger said.

Formed in Zürich in 2017, Paleface Swiss initially performed under the name Paleface before adopting their current name in 2023. The lineup currently features vocalist Marc “Zelli” Zellweger, guitarist Yannick Lehmann, bassist Tommy Lee and drummer Luigi Paraventi.

The group’s recorded catalogue began with the EPs Chapter 1: From The Gallows in 2018 and Chapter 2: Witch King in 2019. Their planned third EP evolved into a full-length debut album, Chapter 3: The Last Selection, during the pandemic period in 2020. A second album, Fear & Dagger, followed in 2022 and helped establish the band’s growing international audience.

Their profile expanded significantly during 2024 through a succession of singles including Best Before: Death, Please End Me and The Gallow, ahead of the release of Cursed in 2025. The band’s relentless touring schedule and increasingly theatrical stage production have also contributed to their growing reputation.

Joining Paleface Swiss on the Australian run will be Counterparts, one of the most respected names in modern metalcore. Originating from Hamilton, Ontario, the band has built a devoted international following through emotionally charged songwriting and a consistently strong live reputation. Fronted by Brendan Murphy, Counterparts have previously toured Australia extensively and have established themselves as headline-level performers in their own right.

Opening the shows will be Fox Lake, a Colorado band that has gained attention for combining hardcore aggression, metal riffs and hip-hop influences. Formed in Denver in 2017, the group has become an increasingly visible presence within the contemporary heavy music landscape through extensive touring and a distinctive cross-genre approach.

The inclusion of both Counterparts and Fox Lake gives the tour a broader snapshot of the current heavy music scene, spanning traditional metalcore, hardcore and newer hybrid styles that continue to attract younger audiences worldwide.

Looking ahead, the Australian dates will provide an opportunity for Paleface Swiss to test the next stage of their growth in one of the band’s strongest international markets. With a new EP behind them, larger venues on the schedule and a package featuring two established support acts, the 2027 tour is positioned as the band’s most ambitious Australian visit so far.

Paleface Swiss, Counterparts & Fox Lake 2027 Australian Tour

27 January 2027, Perth, The Astor

30 January 2027, Adelaide, Froth & Fury Festival

31 January 2027, Melbourne, The Forum

2 February 2027, Canberra, UC Hub

5 February 2027, Sydney, Roundhouse

6 February 2027, Brisbane, The Tivoli

7 February 2027, Townsville, The Warehouse

Tickets presale: 10 July, 9:00am local time

General public on sale: 13 July, 9:00am local time

Tickets and information: thephoenix.au

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