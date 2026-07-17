Real Boston Richey Returns With Mac-Fly Produced Single Played First - Noise11 Music News

American recording artist Real Boston Richey has returned to the musical forefront with the release of his new single, Played First, which is now available across major streaming platforms.

by Paul Cashmere

The track is accompanied by an official music video, marking the Florida rapper’s first major musical statement since his chart successes. Produced by Mac-Fly, the composition leans into minimalistic melodic arrangements to highlight the artist’s distinctive vocal delivery and lyrical focus on loyalty. The release signals an active period for the performer as he prepares for a series of high-profile summer festival appearances internationally.

The arrival of Played First represents a significant moment in the trajectory of the Tallahassee-native performer. Signed to Future’s high-profile Freebandz record label, Real Boston Richey has established a distinct position within the contemporary hip-hop landscape by blending regional influences with broader commercial appeal. This new single functions as a strategic re-entry into the market following a brief period away from the center of industry attention, testing his current market draw after securing notable industry accolades earlier in the year.

Musically, the Mac-Fly production on Played First utilises a stripped-back sonic environment. The track relies on a simplistic melody underpinned by a prominent rhythmic foundation, an arrangement designed to ensure the vocal performance remains the primary focal point. Lyrically, the song revisits themes of personal loyalty and emotional resilience, delivered with the signature vocal confidence that has defined the artist’s catalog since his mainstream emergence. The release is supported by a synchronized visual component to maximize digital engagement across video platforms.

Real Boston Richey, born Jalen Taheen Foster on February 4, 1997, began his professional musical career relatively recently in 2021. Inspired to enter the studio following the passing of his cousin and subsequent encouragement from close friends, his ascent within the industry developed rapidly. His early March 2022 single Keep Dissing generated significant underground momentum, catching the attention of multi-platinum artist Future.

By August 2022, Future appeared on the collaborative single Bullseye 2 and formally signed Foster to the Freebandz roster. This period also saw the release of his 17-track debut mixtape, Public Housing, which successfully entered the Billboard 200 chart, peaking at number 60 and establishing his initial commercial footprint.

The rapper’s career momentum continued through a succession of high-profile collaborations and milestone releases. In October 2022, he partnered with Lil Durk for Keep Dissing 2, expanding his listener demographic. His sophomore studio album, Richey Rich, arrived during a prolific two-album year in 2024, cementing his productivity within the genre.

The album was anchored by the vulnerable, introspective single Help Me, which secured Foster his first solo entry on the Billboard charts and ultimately earned an RIAA Platinum certification. Global branding was further elevated through strategic studio pairings with Glorilla and Lil Yachty, alongside being named to the prestigious XXL Freshman Class.

The current calendar year has brought both professional validation and personal complexity for the artist. In early 2026, Foster secured the title of Best New Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, confirming his status among industry tastemakers. He followed the win with a well-received performance on the digital platform From The Block, where he premiered the track Bubba Boyz Alumni.

However, this commercial peak occurred alongside significant personal challenges, including an April 2025 arrest on domestic charges in his personal life.

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