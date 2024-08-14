 Richard Marx, Kate Ceberano, Tina Arena, Daryl Braithwaite, Southern Sons and 1927 To Perform To Perform Always Live Face To Face Mornington Show - Noise11.com
Richard Marx in Melbourne 4 March 2023 photo by Bron Robinson

by Paul Cashmere on August 14, 2024

in News

Richard Marx will return to Australia in December as part of Victoria’s Always Live events with a co-headline show at Mornington Racecourse with Tina Arena.

It will be a full-on day with Kate Ceberano, Daryl Braithwaite, Southern Sons and 1927 always on the line-up for the day from Face To Face Touring.

Richard Marx was in Australia in 2023. At that show her performed his greatest hits as well as the greatest hits he has written for others.

Richard Marx setlist 4 March, 2023 Melbourne

Believe in Me (from Songwriter, 2022)
Take This Heart (from Rush Street, 1991)
Endless Summer Nights (from Richard Marx, 1987)
Angelia (from Repeat Offender, 1989)
Same Heartbreak, Different Day (from Songwriter, 2022)
Front Row Seat (from Limitless, 2020)
When You Loved Me (from Stories to Tell, 2021)
Too Late to Say Goodbye (from Repeat Offender, 1989)
Hold On to the Nights (from Richard Marx, 1987)
Now and Forever (from Paid Vacation, 1994)
Edge of a Broken Heart (written for Vixen)
This I Promise You (written for *NSYNC)
Long Hot Summer (written for Keith Urban)
Just Go (from Beautiful Goodbye, 2014)
Long Way From Home (guitarist J. Blynn on vocals)
Don’t Mean Nothing (from Richard Marx, 1987)
Encore:
Holiday (single, 2020)
Hazard (from Rush Street, 1991)
Satisfied (from Repeat Offender, 1989)
Should’ve Known Better (from Richard Marx, 1987)
Easy (Commodores cover)
Right Here Waiting (from Repeat Offender, 1989)

Saturday 7th December
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Pre-Sale:
Friday 16th August 10:00am AEST – Monday 19th August 9:00am AEST

General Public On Sale:
Monday 19th August 10:00am AEST
Tickets at Ticketmaster

