The Rolling Stones Foreign Tongues Shows Why Experience Still Matters - Noise11 Music News

The Rolling Stones have spent more than six decades rewriting the rules of rock music. With Foreign Tongues, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood have delivered another reminder that longevity means little without creativity, and creativity is something this band still possesses in abundance.

by Paul Cashmere

There was always a question hanging over the Rolling Stones after the success of Hackney Diamonds. Could the band repeat that achievement, or had they simply produced one last great album? Foreign Tongues answers that question with confidence. Rather than repeating the formula, the Stones have refined it, producing an album that feels more cohesive, more adventurous and, ultimately, more satisfying than its predecessor.

Producer Andrew Watt deserves much of the credit. His work on Hackney Diamonds reintroduced urgency and focus to the Stones’ recording process after nearly two decades without an album of original material. On Foreign Tongues, that partnership matures. The performances sound immediate without becoming overproduced, while the balance between vintage Stones grit and contemporary sonic clarity allows the songs to breathe.

The greatest achievement, however, is that the production never overshadows the musicians. Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood remain one of rock’s defining guitar partnerships, weaving rhythm and lead lines together with the instinct that only decades of playing together can create. Mick Jagger, now in his ninth decade, continues to deliver performances that retain both power and character, demonstrating remarkable control while adapting naturally to the changing texture of his voice.

What separates Foreign Tongues from many legacy albums is the strength of its songwriting. This is not an exercise in nostalgia. The album acknowledges the band’s history without becoming trapped by it. Songs move comfortably between blues, country, soul and hard rock, all styles that have defined the Stones across their career, yet they sound connected to the present rather than recreated from the past.

That contemporary perspective is most evident in Jagger’s lyrics. References to Elon Musk on Mr Charm and broader commentary on political leadership and social division throughout the album place the songs firmly in today’s world. The Stones have never been strangers to social observation, from Street Fighting Man to Gimme Shelter, and Foreign Tongues continues that tradition by addressing power, inequality and uncertainty without allowing the messages to overwhelm the music.

The guest list reflects the respect the Rolling Stones continue to command across generations. Paul McCartney returns to contribute bass, Robert Smith brings another texture through guitar, synthesisers and backing vocals, while Steve Winwood’s keyboards reinforce the album’s blues and soul foundations. Chad Smith, Benmont Tench and other collaborators enhance individual tracks, but none distract from the central identity of the band. These are supporting performances rather than headline attractions.

The two cover versions demonstrate how comfortably the Stones can connect different eras of popular music. Amy Winehouse’s You Know I’m No Good is transformed into something unmistakably their own while retaining the emotional core of the original. Chuck Berry’s Beautiful Delilah carries even deeper significance. Berry’s influence on the Rolling Stones has been immeasurable since their earliest days, and Beautiful Delilah was already part of their live repertoire in 1964 before later appearing in their BBC recordings released on On Air in 2017. Revisiting it here closes a circle that stretches back to the band’s beginnings.

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of Foreign Tongues is its place within a broader trend. Recent albums by Deep Purple, Paul McCartney, Neil Young and Madonna have demonstrated that artists with decades of experience remain capable of producing ambitious and relevant work. Rather than relying solely on celebrated catalogues, these musicians continue to create music that stands on its own merits. The Rolling Stones now strengthen that argument with another album that looks forward instead of backwards.

The notion that rock musicians inevitably lose their creative spark with age has become increasingly difficult to defend. Foreign Tongues is evidence that experience can become an advantage rather than a limitation when artists remain curious, engaged and prepared to challenge themselves.

The Rolling Stones have never needed to prove their legacy. That was secured decades ago. What Foreign Tongues demonstrates is something arguably more impressive. Sixty years into one of the most celebrated careers in popular music, they are still making records that deserve to be judged alongside the best new releases of the year, not simply against their own remarkable past.

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