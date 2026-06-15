Samantha Fish Releases First Official Live Album 'Paper Doll Live' - Noise11 Music News

Samantha Fish has released her first official live album, Paper Doll Live, capturing a full concert performance recorded at Knoxville’s historic Bijou Theatre and unveiling the new live single ‘Rusty Razor Live’.

by Paul Cashmere

GRAMMY nominated blues and roots artist Samantha Fish has released her first official live album, Paper Doll Live, alongside the live version of ‘Rusty Razor’. Recorded at the historic Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, Tennessee, the album documents Fish’s acclaimed concert show and arrives as the guitarist and songwriter prepares for an extensive run of international tour dates across Europe and North America.

For an artist whose reputation has largely been built on the stage rather than in the studio, the release marks a significant milestone. While Fish has spent more than a decade developing a global following through constant touring and festival appearances, Paper Doll Live is the first official live album of her career.

The project arrives at a time when live recordings are again becoming an important part of artists’ catalogues, offering audiences an alternative to increasingly polished studio productions. In Fish’s case, the album serves as a document of a performance style that has become central to her identity as an artist.

Recorded before a packed audience at the Bijou Theatre, Paper Doll Live features performances drawn from across Fish’s recent repertoire. The recording also includes appearances from Nashville gospel group The McCrary Sisters, whose harmonies add another dimension to the live arrangements.

The lead release from the album is ‘Rusty Razor Live’, accompanied by a concert performance video. Additional live footage from the album has also been made available through a dedicated online playlist.

Fish said the live environment reveals aspects of her music that can be difficult to capture in a studio setting.

“There’s a fire that comes across in live performance that doesn’t always translate in studio albums,” Fish said. “The stage lays all of that bare.”

She added that the live album represents a different perspective on the material featured on her recent studio work.

“If Paper Doll was a declaration of artistic power, Paper Doll Live is the sound of that power unleashed.”

Fish emerged from the blues scene of Kansas City and has spent much of her career developing a style that blends traditional blues foundations with rock, roots and Americana influences. Her musical references extend beyond blues convention, drawing inspiration from artists such as Prince and Leonard Cohen alongside the traditions of Mississippi Hill Country blues.

Over the years she has developed a catalogue that includes Runaway, Black Wind Howlin’, Wild Heart, Chills & Fever, Kill Or Be Kind, Faster, and the collaborative album Death Wish Blues with Jesse Dayton. Her most recent studio album, Paper Doll, further expanded her audience and laid the foundation for the live release.

The two-time GRAMMY nominee has also become a regular presence on major festival stages, including appearances at Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival, while sharing bills with artists including Slash and The Rolling Stones. Her inclusion in the Kansas City Hall of Fame and multiple Blues Music Award victories reflect the recognition she has received within the blues community.

The release of Paper Doll Live reinforces the continuing value of live albums as historical snapshots of an artist’s development. For Fish, the recording captures a period in which her concert performances have become a defining part of her career, preserving a show that many fans have previously experienced only in person.

With new music now available and a lengthy international tour underway, Fish enters the second half of 2026 with a release that documents both where she is artistically and how she has built her reputation. For audiences unable to attend a performance, Paper Doll Live offers the closest approximation yet of the Samantha Fish concert experience.

Dates:

19 June 2026, Grolloo, Netherlands, Holland International Blues Festival

20 June 2026, Dortmund, Germany, Musiktheater Piano

21 June 2026, Chiari, Italy, Istituto Salesiano San Bernadino

23 June 2026, Loceri, Italy, Parco Urbano

25 June 2026, Rubigen, Switzerland, Muhle Hunziken

27 June 2026, Vienne, France, Jazz A Vienne

28 June 2026, Erlangen, Germany, E-Werk Kino

30 June 2026, Mannheim, Germany, 7er-Club

1 July 2026, Aschaffenburg, Germany, Colos-Saal

2 July 2026, Hamburg, Germany, Fabrik

4 July 2026, Helsinki, Finland, Puisto Blues

23 July 2026, Rochester, New York, Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Park At Manhattan Square

14 August 2026, Lincoln, California, Thunder Valley Casino Resort

11 September 2026, New Braunfels, Texas, Brauntex Performing Arts Theater

12 September 2026, Dallas, Texas, The Kessler Theater

13 September 2026, Houston, Texas, The Heights Theater

16 September 2026, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Phil Long Music Hall

18 September 2026, Boulder, Colorado, Boulder Theater

20 September 2026, Telluride, Colorado, Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

23 September 2026, Monterey, California, Golden State Theater

24 September 2026, Napa, California, Uptown Theater Napa

25 September 2026, San Luis Obispo, California, Fremont Theater

26 September 2026, Grass Valley, California, The Center For The Arts

27 September 2026, Menlo Park, California, The Guild Theater

29 September 2026, Portland, Oregon, Revolution Hall

3 October 2026, Everett, Washington, Kings Hall Everett

4 October 2026, Sandpoint, Idaho, Panida Theater Inc

31 October 2026, West Hollywood, California, Whisky A Go Go

Ticketing details: Available via SamanthaFish.com. The 31 October Whisky A Go Go performance features Jesse Dayton and Indio Downey.

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