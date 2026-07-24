Spilt Milk Announces 2026 Festival Lineup Led By Lewis Capaldi And RAYE - Noise11 Music News

Australia’s largest single day music festival has revealed its 2026 dates and artist lineup, with Lewis Capaldi and RAYE headlining four shows across Canberra, the Gold Coast, Geelong and Perth this December.

by Paul Cashmere

Spilt Milk will return in December 2026 with a lineup headed by Lewis Capaldi and RAYE, marking the festival’s latest national run following last year’s sold out events. The four date festival will visit Canberra, the Gold Coast, Geelong and Perth, with organisers confirming both international headliners will perform exclusively at Spilt Milk in Australia.

The announcement ends weeks of speculation surrounding the festival’s return and confirms a bill spanning international pop, hip-hop, electronic and Australian acts. Presented by Kicks Entertainment, the event opens in Canberra on 12 December before moving to the Gold Coast the following day. The second weekend takes in Geelong, which becomes the festival’s new Victorian home, before concluding in Perth on 20 December.

Capaldi returns to Australian festival stages following his widely publicised comeback to live performance and a successful arena tour of Australia in late 2025. His latest single, “Survive”, became his sixth UK number one, adding to a catalogue that includes “Someone You Loved”.

Joining him at the top of the bill is South London artist RAYE, who continues touring behind her second album This Music May Contain Hope. The release features the UK chart topper “Where Is My Husband!” and follows a period that has seen the singer songwriter receive multiple BRIT Awards and Grammy nominations.

Elsewhere on the lineup, Irish electronic producer KETTAMA returns following the release of his 2025 album Archangel and collaborations with Underworld and Dom Dolla. US rapper Baby Keem will also make the trip to Australia after releasing his second album Ca$ino, featuring collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Too $hort and Denzel Curry.

British singer songwriter Maisie Peters is confirmed for four exclusive Spilt Milk performances, while US pop artist Remi Wolf joins the festival with material including “Photo ID”, “Cinderella” and “Toro”.

Australian representation includes Sydney trio DMA’S, who return to the festival for the first time since appearing at its inaugural edition in 2016. The band are preparing to release their self titled fifth studio album in August.

The broader lineup reflects the festival’s continued focus on emerging Australian and international artists. Performers include Aleksiah, Becca Hatch, Borderline, F3MIII, Fat Papi, Harry Hayes, jigitz, Leyla Ebrahimi, Miss Kaninna, Pash, Samara Cyn, STÜM, The Moving Stills, The Terrys, Tobiahs and Yes Boone.

Festival organisers have also confirmed that local triple j Unearthed winners will open each event, while an American Apparel StAArt Up Fund recipient will perform at the Gold Coast show.

Beyond the music program, Spilt Milk will continue its partnership with Victoria Park Centre for the Arts’ Create Connect Art initiative. The festival’s art exhibitions will showcase work created through structured workshops supporting artists with disabilities.

Demand is expected to be strong following last year’s sold out tour. A Moshtix Ticket Request system is now open, allowing fans to reserve tickets before the public onsale. Presales begin on 30 July, with the general public sale scheduled for 31 July. Payment plans will again be available through Afterpay and PayPal.

Tour Dates

Saturday 12 December 2026, Canberra, Exhibition Park

Sunday 13 December 2026, Gold Coast, Gold Coast Sports Precinct

Saturday 19 December 2026, Geelong, Kardinia Park Precinct

Sunday 20 December 2026, Perth, Claremont Showground

Ticket Details

Ticket Request open now until 4pm AEST Monday 27 July.

Presale:

30 July 2026

Canberra: 8am AEST

Gold Coast: 11am AEST

Geelong: 9am AEST

Perth: 8am AWST

General public on sale:

Friday 31 July 2026, 10am AEST (all cities)

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