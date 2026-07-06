Sunnyboys Return For One Off ZED51 Brisbane Show Celebrating 45 Years Of Their Debut Album - Noise11 Music News

Sunnyboys will reunite for a one-off Brisbane performance in October 2026 for ZED51, marking the 45th anniversary of their landmark self-titled debut album.

by Paul Cashmere

Australian power pop pioneers Sunnyboys will return to the stage for a one-off national exclusive performance in Brisbane on 23 October 2026, more than three years after playing what was billed as their farewell concert. The appearance is being staged as part of the Zedforever event series and will celebrate the 45th anniversary of the band’s 1981 debut album, Sunnyboys.

The announcement marks another chapter in the long and often unexpected history of one of Australia’s most influential independent rock bands. Sunnyboys had formally concluded their farewell tour at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on 18 February 2023, closing a reunion era that had begun more than a decade earlier.

The Brisbane performance is significant because it revisits an album that remains one of the defining Australian releases of the early 1980s. Produced by the late Lobby Loyde and released through Mushroom Records, Sunnyboys reached No. 13 on the national chart and was later recognised among the country’s most important recordings when it was included in the book 100 Best Australian Albums.

The original Sunnyboys line-up of Jeremy Oxley, Peter Oxley, Bil Bilson and Richard Burgman emerged from Sydney’s pub circuit in 1980. Music historian Ian McFarlane famously wrote that the group “breathed some freshness and vitality into the divergent Sydney scene”. Their early success was driven by a melodic, guitar-based sound that produced songs including Happy Man and Alone With You.

The self-titled debut album was recorded at Sydney’s Albert Studios between May and July 1981 and established the band’s reputation nationally. A second album, Individuals, followed in 1982 and also reached the Australian Top 30. By mid-1984, however, the original group had disbanded.

Sunnyboys’ story has been characterised by periodic reunions and reinventions. Jeremy Oxley revived the name with a new line-up in the late 1980s, resulting in the album Wildcat. The original members later reunited for a national tour in 1991 and again in 1998 for Mushroom Records’ Mushroom 25 concert.

A surprise return in 2012 under the pseudonym “Kids in Dust” at the Dig It Up concert series in Sydney reignited interest in the band. The reunion led to performances at Meredith Music Festival, support dates with Elvis Costello and The Imposters, and sold-out headline shows around Australia. Warner Music Australia later released the retrospective collection Our Best Of, while the band continued to tour periodically throughout the decade.

In 2020, the group celebrated 40 years since its formation with the release of 40, a collection featuring a reissue of their original independent EP alongside previously unheard recordings from Jeremy Oxley’s archives.

The decision to stage another performance following the farewell tour reflects the enduring status of Sunnyboys within Australian music. The band has continued to attract multiple generations of listeners, with their songs retaining a prominent place in the Australian alternative and guitar pop canon. Their influence can be heard in subsequent waves of Australian independent rock and power pop acts that followed in their wake.

The Brisbane event will also feature a multi-generational line-up of Australian acts. Joining Sunnyboys will be The Clouds, who are touring nationally behind their own singles tour, VSpy VSpy, who are marking the 40th anniversaries of Harry’s Reasons and A.O. Mod. TV. Vers., and original Screaming Tribesmen member Mick Medew with Ursula 4.

Whether the October concert becomes another isolated reunion or the beginning of further activity remains to be seen. For now, Sunnyboys’ return offers fans another opportunity to celebrate one of Australia’s most beloved bands and revisit an album that helped define the sound of Australian guitar music in the early 1980s.

Date:

Friday 23 October 2026, Brisbane, Roma Street Parkland

Tickets from OZTIX – sign up for preregister here

4ZZZ Subscribers only presale: WED 8 JULY 10am

General Public Onsale: THUR 9 JULY 10am link

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

Bluesky

Instagram

X (Twitter)