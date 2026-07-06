Superpussy 2 Tour Announced For Australia With The Supersuckers And Nashville Pussy - Noise11 Music News

International package tours are returning to Australia in a major way, with Hardline Media confirming that the Superpussy 2 package will hit the road across Australia in late February 2027. Back by popular demand, the upcoming trek builds upon the foundations of the initial joint tour from a few years ago, expanding the itinerary to include new regional dates across the Gold Coast, Geelong, and Frankston.
The tour marks a highly anticipated return for alternative rock institutions The Supersuckers and Nashville Pussy, who will also be joined on the road by Kentucky-based rural hardcore punk originators Nine Pound Hammer for their debut performances on Australian soil.
The high-octane collaboration highlights the enduring international appeal of underground American rock, punk, and country-infused genres within the competitive Australian market. This tour represents a notable moment for subgenre cross-pollination, as it brings together seminal outfits that helped define the alternative cowpunk movement in the late twentieth century. By consciously adding regional markets to the traditional capital city routes, the tour reflects a growing industry trend toward cultivating broader live music audiences outside standard metropolitan hubs, ensuring classic underground rock remains accessible to regional fans.
The tour utilises a unique rotating headliner format to optimize regional engagement across the extensive seven-date itinerary. Nashville Pussy will take the headlining position for the opening performances in Brisbane, the Gold Coast, and Melbourne, with The Supersuckers scheduled to open the evening.
The roles will reverse for the performances in Sydney, Adelaide, Geelong, and Frankston, where The Supersuckers will claim the top billing. The tour features an emphasis on original archival and recent material, with The Supersuckers showcasing tracks from their twelfth studio album, Liquor, Women, Drugs & Killing, which was released through Hardcharger Records.
Nashville Pussy will perform behind their new release, 10 Inches Of Pussy, while Nine Pound Hammer arrives in peak form following their recent single, Drunks, Babies & Fools. Original quotes from the tour announcements emphasize the raucous nature of the pairing, with Nashville Pussy guitarist Ruyter Suys previously noting that the band was born from a spontaneous union, adding that their unique chemistry continues to drive their energetic live presence.
The participating headliners boast extensive histories within the global rock landscape. Formed in Tucson, Arizona, in 1988 before relocating to Seattle, The Supersuckers established themselves on the legendary Sub Pop roster, first recording under the name The Black Supersuckers.
The original lineup featured Edward Eddie Spaghetti Daly on bass, Dan Thunder Bolton and Ron Rontrose Heathman on guitars, Dan Siegel on drums, and Eric Martin on vocals. They eventually generated alternative hits such as Born With A Tail, which received significant radio airplay across Australia. Led by constant member Eddie Spaghetti, alongside guitarist Marty Chandler and drummer Christopher von Streicher, the band transitioned from traditional punk rock to alternative country with their landmark 1997 album, Must’ve Been High, which featured an appearance by Willie Nelson.
Nashville Pussy, formed in Atlanta, Georgia, by Blaine Cartwright following the initial 1997 dissolution of Nine Pound Hammer, achieved early critical acclaim, including a 1999 Grammy Award nomination for Best Metal Performance for their song Fried Chicken and Coffee from their debut release, Let Them Eat Pussy.
The group has developed a dedicated cult following in Australia, notably performing as the final musical act at the historic Frankies venue in Sydney during their 2022 tour. Nine Pound Hammer stands as a primary architect of the cowpunk sound, merging blue-collar themes with minimalist hardcore punk across 12 studio albums, including seminal releases Smokin’ Taters and Hayseed Timebomb.
While international package tours face heightened logistical complexities and fluctuating travel costs, the underground rock circuit continues to find stability through dedicated subcultural audiences. Critics and industry analysts have sometimes questioned the commercial sustainability of multi-band legacy punk tours, yet past box office data demonstrates robust demand in the Australian market.
Nashville Pussy’s previous Australian appearances, including the 2022 Sydney performance that drew thousands of fans to the city’s central business district, underscore the financial viability of these tours when backed by targeted grassroots promotion. The inclusion of Nine Pound Hammer provides an important historical missing link for long-time enthusiasts, mitigating risks associated with market fatigue by offering an entirely unprecedented live experience for local fans.
Looking forward, the upcoming tour serves as a testament to the longevity of these independent rock mainstays. Following the conclusion of the Australian dates, all three bands are slated to continue their international touring schedules and promotional efforts for their respective new releases. Early bird ticketing options will become available this week, offering fans a limited window to secure admission ahead of the general public release next week.
Dates:
Thu 18 Feb – Brisbane – Crowbar
Fri 19 Feb – Gold Coast – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse
Sat 20 Feb – Sydney – Crowbar
Wed 24 Feb – Adelaide – Ed Castle
Fri 26 Feb – Geelong – Barwon Club
Sat 27 Feb – Melbourne – Croxton
Sun 28 Feb – Frankston – Young’s Street Tavern
Early bird pre-sale tickets go on sale on Thursday, 9 July at 11:00am AEST via Hardline Media, with general public tickets available on Tuesday, 14 July at 11:00am AEST. Limited VIP Meet & Greet packages are available, including early venue access at 5:45pm, professional photo opportunities, a signed tour poster, and an exclusive tour lanyard.
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