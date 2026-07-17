Talk Talk To Reissue Landmark Album The Colour Of Spring For 40th Anniversary - Noise11 Music News

Talk Talk will mark the upcoming 40th anniversary of their landmark third studio album, The Colour of Spring, with a brand new audiophile-grade vinyl reissue scheduled for release on September 4. Cut at half-speed from the original analogue tapes by mastering engineer Matt Colton at Metropolis Studios, the 180-gram vinyl release has been personally overseen by Talk Talk drummer Lee Harris alongside Charlie Hollis, the son of the band’s late frontman Mark Hollis. The release celebrates a record widely considered to be the pivotal turning point in the band’s musical evolution.

by Paul Cashmere

The Colour of Spring represents a crucial milestone in Talk Talk music history, serving as the definitive bridge between the synth-pop foundations of early Talk Talk and the experimental post-rock landscapes they would pioneer on subsequent releases.

Prior to the 1986 sessions, late singer-songwriter Mark Hollis made the deliberate artistic decision to step away from the synthesizer-heavy arrangements that had defined their first two albums. By shifting the focus to organic instrumentation, including pianos, organs, and acoustic guitars, Hollis and producer Tim Friese-Greene reshaped the band’s creative trajectory.

The resulting sessions relied heavily on live performance, improvisation, and a vast array of guest players. Acclaimed musicians such as Steve Winwood, who contributed organ to three tracks including the standout single Living in Another World, guitarist Robbie McIntosh, and percussionist Morris Pert were recruited to help realise Hollis’s new vision. Hollis frequently cited classical composers Bela Bartok, Claude Debussy, and Erik Satie as key influences on the arrangements, demonstrating an ambition that stretched far beyond the confines of the mid-1980s British pop charts.

The album went on to become the most commercially successful studio release of Talk Talk’s career. Upon its original release on February 17, 1986, the record reached the Top 20 globally, climbing to number eight in the United Kingdom where it remained on the charts for 21 weeks. It topped the national charts in the Netherlands, peaked at number three in Switzerland, and reached number 71 on the Australian Kent Music Report.

The album was propelled by the global success of the hit singles Life’s What You Make It and Living in Another World, which expanded their international audience and secured the band their final entry on the United States Billboard 200, where the album peaked at number 58.

The shift away from synthesizers, which Hollis famously noted were originally used primarily for economic reasons rather than creative preference, was met with widespread critical acclaim. The music press celebrated the transition, with Uncut awarding the record a near-perfect nine out of ten score, and both Mojo and Q Magazine rating the release at four out of five stars. In the decades since its release, the album has maintained its standing as an essential masterpiece, earning a place in the book 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die.

The 40th anniversary reissue is available September 4.

Tracklisting:

Side One

Happiness Is Easy

I Don’t Believe in You

Life’s What You Make It

April 5th

Side Two

Living in Another World

Give It Up

Chameleon Day

Time It’s Time

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