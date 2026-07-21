 Tanya George Announces Debut Album Contrast With New Single ‘The Devil' - Noise11 Music News
Tanya George Contrast

Tanya George Contrast

Tanya George Announces Debut Album Contrast With New Single ‘The Devil’

by Paul Cashmere on July 22, 2026

in New Music,News

Melbourne electro-soul artist Tanya George has released new single ‘The Devil’ ahead of her long awaited debut album *Contrast*, which will be released on 29 July, alongside details of a hometown album launch show.

by Paul Cashmere

Melbourne singer, songwriter and vocal looper Tanya George has unveiled her latest single, ‘The Devil’, as the final preview of her debut album Contrast, due for release on 29 July. The independent artist will celebrate the album with a launch performance at Melbourne’s Wax Music Lounge on 8 August, marking the culmination of a project that has taken more than a decade to complete.

For George, Contrast represents the end of a lengthy creative journey that began 10 years ago. The 10 track album was largely written over an extended period that included major personal and professional challenges, with many of its songs first taking shape in the home of her Dutch grandmother. The album’s release date also coincides with her grandmother’s 90th birthday, with the record opening through a spoken word introduction from her.

The new single, ‘The Devil’, continues the album’s blend of soul, R&B, indie and pop influences while examining the theme of temptation through a personal lens. George said the song had already become a highlight of her live performances before its official release.

“This is one of my favourite songs, and it’s become a real crowd favourite too,” she said. “Hearing people sing it back to me at the top of their lungs is a special feeling, so I can’t wait for it to finally be out in the world, and people can dance around their houses singing it.”

George said the song developed through observations of people confronting different forms of temptation.

“The song weaves together a collection of experiences and observations,” she said. “It’s about watching people navigate life through their vices, seeing struggles unfold in different cities, and witnessing those with wealth and power become entangled in things they probably shouldn’t. Temptation is everywhere. It doesn’t discriminate.”

She revealed the lyrics evolved over a long period, including an early version written from a third person perspective before she ultimately chose a more direct narrative.

‘The Devil’ was produced by George with additional production from Lewis Pidutti and mastered by Lachlan Carrick. It is accompanied by a music video filmed by Brandon Li Wan Po featuring George performing with a live band including bassist Swinthin Anthony Oliver, keyboard player Liam Conroy, drummer Leon Kechayas and guitarist Jesse Bear.

The album expands on the musical direction George established across her earlier EPs while moving towards a fuller band sound. Across its 10 tracks, Contrast explores themes of relationships, uncertainty, resilience and personal growth, drawing inspiration from soul, neo soul and R&B artists including Sade, Erykah Badu, Jamiroquai and Amy Winehouse.

George said completing the album required patience after she initially finished recording it in 2023.

“A part of my brain is always asking, Have I done enough? Is this the right time? Is this the right release date?” she said. “But an even bigger part of me says, Who cares? It’s time to share it with the world. There will never be a perfect moment, and in many ways, this feels exactly like the right one.”

She explained that after completing the project she deliberately stepped away before preparing it for release.

“I actually finished the album back in 2023, but after pouring everything I had into creating it as an independent artist, I was completely exhausted. I needed some space to step away, recharge, and come back to it with fresh eyes and a little more energy.”

Touring in Europe helped restore her confidence before returning to the album.

“When I was 21, I promised myself I would make this album with these songs. It has taken longer than I imagined and demanded more resilience than I ever expected, but I’m incredibly proud that I’ve kept that promise to myself. That means just as much to me as the music itself.”

George first built her reputation busking on Melbourne’s Bourke Street after adopting vocal looping as part of her live performances when she could not afford additional instruments. A graduate of Monash University’s School of Music, she developed a performance style combining live looping with soul, jazz and electronic influences.

Her profile expanded through performances at events including St Kilda Festival, WOMADelaide, Melbourne International Jazz Festival and Queenscliff Music Festival. She won the Queenscliff Music Festival Busking Competition in 2018 and Buskers By The Lake in 2022 before reaching the Top 5 on The Voice Australia in 2021 under coach Rita Ora.

Since then George has also toured internationally, performing across Europe and Asia, including a fourth place finish at the 2023 Gwangju Busking World Cup in South Korea. She has also featured on Jolyon Petch’s track ‘Linger’, which reached No. 3 on the ARIA Club Chart.

George will launch Contrast with a six piece band at Wax Music Lounge in Melbourne on 8 August, with the performance featuring expanded live arrangements of the album and selected vocal looping performances.

She described the concert as an opportunity to fully realise the album on stage.

“The six piece band will be the highlight and we are adding saxophone,” she said. “I’ll be sharing a little of my solo vocal looping throughout the night, but the heart of the show will be a beautifully elevated live version of the album.”

Tour Dates

7 July, Melbourne, The Toff Tuesdays
18 July, Melbourne, Evoke Sounds
19 July, Melbourne, Whitehart Bar
8 August, Melbourne, Wax Music Lounge
14 August to 15 August, Ubud, Bali, Ubud Folk Festival
24 August to 1 September, Chengdu, China, Chengdu Sister Youth Music Festival
15 November, Melbourne, Prahran Market

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