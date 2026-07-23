Tex Perkins & Matt Walker Announce Before The Show Tour And Release New Single 'Maybe Tomorrow' - Noise11 Music News

Tex Perkins and Matt Walker have released the second single from their forthcoming collaborative album Before The Show, while also unveiling a national Australian tour that will coincide with the album’s release in August.

by Paul Cashmere

Tex Perkins and Matt Walker have shared ‘Maybe Tomorrow’, the second preview of their debut collaborative album Before The Show, due for release on August 28 through Cheersquad Records & Tapes. Alongside the new song, the pair have announced an Australian tour running from September through November, taking the new material to venues and festivals across New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and Victoria.

The announcement continues the rollout for Before The Show, following the release of the first single, ‘It Always Can Get Worse’. While the earlier track introduced the project, ‘Maybe Tomorrow’ expands on the musical partnership that Perkins and Walker have developed over decades of working together. The album represents the first full-length release under both artists’ names despite a long history of shared performances and recording sessions through projects including The Fat Rubber Band and The Cruel Sea.

Lyrically, ‘Maybe Tomorrow’ explores uncertainty rather than certainty, reflecting on the unknown without attempting to resolve it. The song centres on the idea that accepting life’s unpredictability can itself be a source of resilience.

Its chorus includes the lines: “Maybe tomorrow we’ll know more. Will there be sorrow, I can’t be sure. It’s all right to not have all the answers, and we just might like taking chances.”

Musically, the track combines 12-string guitar with layered vocal harmonies, creating a reflective arrangement that complements its themes of optimism and doubt existing side by side.

Before The Show was produced during late 2025 using an intentionally uncomplicated recording approach. According to the project’s production notes, the songs were written and recorded simultaneously, with Matt Walker capturing the performances using his mobile recording unit. Most of the album consists of first takes, preserving the original performances before further studio development could alter them.

The album will be released on August 28, 2026 on vinyl, CD and digital streaming services through Cheersquad Records & Tapes.

For Perkins and Walker, the release marks another stage in a creative relationship that stretches back many years. Both musicians have established careers across Australian rock, blues and roots music, with Perkins recognised for his work with The Cruel Sea, The Beasts, The Dark Horses and numerous solo projects, while Walker has built an extensive catalogue as both a solo artist and producer in addition to his longstanding collaborations with Perkins.

Rather than presenting the project as a retrospective, Before The Show documents two experienced musicians working with minimal production and relying on instinctive performances. The recording process reflects an approach that has become increasingly valued by artists seeking to capture performances before repeated studio takes change their character.

The accompanying tour is expected to mirror that philosophy. Performances will feature songs from the new album alongside selections drawn from both artists’ broader catalogues. With the format centred primarily on guitars, vocals and storytelling, each performance is expected to differ from the next, reflecting the spontaneous nature of the recordings themselves.

Collaborative projects between established Australian artists have become an increasingly common way of exploring material outside the framework of long-running bands. In the case of Perkins and Walker, however, the partnership is built on decades of shared musical history rather than a newly formed collaboration. Before The Show therefore represents both a debut album under their joint names and a continuation of a working relationship that has developed over many years.

‘Maybe Tomorrow’ and ‘It Always Can Get Worse’ are available now through Bandcamp and streaming services. Before The Show will be released on August 28, with the national tour beginning the following week.

Tex Perkins & Matt Walker Before The Show Australian Tour

4 September, Old Bar, Flow Bar

5 September, Old Bar, Flow Bar

19 September, Kandanga Creek, Mitchell Creek Festival

26 September, Mundubbera, Mundubbera Blueberry Festival

10 October, Milton, Milton Theatre

11 October, Corunna, Tilba Winery & Ale House

16 October, Adelaide, Trinity Sessions

17 October, Adelaide, Trinity Sessions

18 October, McLaren Vale, Big Easy Radio

30 October, Marrickville, Factory Floor

31 October, Wollongong, Centro

1 November, Avoca, Avoca Beach Theatre

5 November, Noosa, The J Theatre

7 November, Brisbane, Lefty’s

12 November, Brunswick, Brunswick Ballroom

13 November, St Kilda, Memo Music Hall

14 November, Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

15 November, Archie’s Creek, Archie’s Creek Hotel

Ticket Details

Tickets are available at TexPerkins.com.

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