The Beatles' 'Little Girl' Emerges As A Lost John Lennon Song On Rubber Soul Special Edition - Noise11 Music News

A previously unheard John Lennon home demo titled Little Girl has become the biggest revelation of The Beatles’ forthcoming Rubber Soul Special Edition, marking the discovery of an unknown Lennon composition that remained hidden for more than 60 years.

by Paul Cashmere

The forthcoming 60th anniversary edition of Rubber Soul is already generating attention for its newly mixed audio and unreleased studio recordings, but the most intriguing inclusion is neither an alternate take nor a session outtake. It is Little Girl, a previously unheard John Lennon home demo from 1965 that has never been officially released, circulated on bootlegs or even featured in Beatles collectors’ circles before now.

The appearance of Little Girl (John’s Demo) on the second disc of the four-CD Rubber Soul Super Deluxe Edition represents one of the rarest discoveries in the Beatles archive. While previous anniversary collections have uncovered alternate takes, rehearsals and home recordings, this is an entirely unknown Lennon composition that has remained outside public knowledge for six decades.

Producer Giles Martin has revealed that the recording came directly from the Lennon estate through John’s son, Sean Lennon. The tape had remained private until work began on assembling the Rubber Soul anniversary project, making its inclusion one of the genuine surprises of the band’s ongoing archive programme.

Unlike many Beatles outtakes that have circulated unofficially for years before appearing in official collections, Little Girl arrived without advance speculation. Collectors had never listed it among known Lennon compositions, and it had not appeared on any recognised bootleg release. That absence has made the discovery particularly significant for Beatles historians, who believed the group’s documented catalogue from the period was largely complete.

There is, however, one intriguing footnote. Some Beatles researchers have pointed to a page published years ago in John Lennon’s handwritten lyrics collection that appears to contain words resembling those associated with Little Girl. If connected, the notebook may have quietly hinted at the song’s existence long before anyone knew a recording had survived. Even so, no audio had ever emerged, leaving the demo unheard until its announcement this week.

Based on information released by Apple Corps, Little Girl is not a finished Beatles recording but an early home demo. Described as a raw song outline, it features an incomplete lyric and an embryonic melody that captures Lennon in the earliest stages of songwriting. Rather than documenting a completed composition, the recording offers a glimpse into his creative process before a song entered Abbey Road for development with Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

The recording has already prompted discussion among Beatles scholars because of its musical direction. Early assessments suggest elements of the melody and Lennon’s vocal phrasing anticipate I’m Only Sleeping, the introspective composition that appeared on 1966’s Revolver. While no official connection has been confirmed, similarities in the melodic shape and mood have led to suggestions that Little Girl may represent an abandoned idea that later evolved into one of Lennon’s most distinctive songs from the following year.

Others have questioned whether the demo could instead relate to Run For Your Life, the closing track on Rubber Soul, although there is no evidence supporting that theory beyond fan speculation. Until the recording is publicly available, its precise relationship to Lennon’s later songwriting remains open to interpretation.

Its placement within the Rubber Soul sessions is particularly interesting. Recorded during an exceptionally busy period in late 1965, the Beatles completed the original album in just over four weeks while balancing touring, television commitments and an extraordinary recording schedule. Those compressed sessions produced one of the group’s defining albums, bridging the straightforward pop of Help! with the studio experimentation that would soon transform Revolver and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

The expanded Rubber Soul collection includes 24 session recordings alongside the original album, among them 20 previously unreleased takes and three previously unheard home demos. Little Girl stands apart because it is not simply another version of a familiar Beatles classic. It introduces an entirely new Lennon composition into the historical record.

For Beatles fans, discoveries of this scale have become increasingly uncommon. The release of Now And Then demonstrated that modern technology could recover recordings once considered unusable, while recent anniversary editions have revealed previously unheard studio performances. Little Girl, however, expands the Lennon and McCartney catalogue itself, offering a rare opportunity to hear an original Lennon idea that never developed into a recognised Beatles recording.

When the Rubber Soul Special Edition is released on 2 October, listeners will finally hear a song that remained hidden throughout Beatlemania, the Anthology era and decades of intensive Beatles scholarship. More than sixty years after Lennon first committed the idea to tape, Little Girl promises to become one of the most closely examined recordings in the band’s extraordinary archive.

4CD Box Tracklisting

CD 1 – Rubber Soul (New Stereo Mix)

Drive My Car

Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)

You Won’t See Me

Nowhere Man

Think For Yourself

The Word

Michelle

What Goes On

Girl

I’m Looking Through You

In My Life

Wait

If I Needed Someone

Run For Your Life

CD 2 – Sessions, Demos and The Single

Wait (Take 3 – Instrumental Backing Track)

Run For Your Life (Takes 1-5 – Instrumental Backing Track)

Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (First Version – Take 1)

Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (Second Version – Take 2)

Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (Third Version – Take 3)

Drive My Car (Takes 1 and 2 – Instrumental Backing Track)

Day Tripper (Songwriting Work Tape)

Day Tripper (Take 1 – Instrumental Backing Track)

Day Tripper (Takes 2 and 3 – Instrumental Backing Track)

If I Needed Someone (Take 1 – Instrumental Backing Track)

In My Life (Take 1)

In My Life (Extract With Unused Organ Solo)

We Can Work It Out (Paul’s Demo)

We Can Work It Out (Take 1 – Instrumental Backing Track)

Nowhere Man (First Version – Take 2)

Nowhere Man (Second Version – Take 5 – Instrumental Backing Track)

I’m Looking Through You (First Version – Take 1)

I’m Looking Through You (Second Version – Take 2)

I’m Looking Through You (Second Version – Take 3)

Michelle (Guitar Rehearsal)

Michelle (Take 1)

What Goes On (Take 1 – Instrumental Backing Track)

The Word (Takes 1 and 2 – Instrumental Backing Track)

Girl (Take 2 – Instrumental Backing Track)

Beatle Talk (Think For Yourself Vocal Overdubs)

Little Girl (John’s Demo)

Day Tripper (2023 Mix)

We Can Work It Out (2023 Mix)

CD 3 – Rubber Soul (Mono)

Drive My Car

Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)

You Won’t See Me

Nowhere Man

Think For Yourself

The Word

Michelle

What Goes On

Girl

I’m Looking Through You

In My Life

Wait

If I Needed Someone

Run For Your Life

CD 4 – US Album

I’ve Just Seen A Face

Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)

You Won’t See Me

Think For Yourself

The Word

Michelle

It’s Only Love

Girl

I’m Looking Through You

In My Life

Wait

Run For Your Life

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