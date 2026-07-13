 The Hellacopters And Gluecifer Announce Joint Australian Tour For 2027 - Noise11 Music News
The Hellacopters

The Hellacopters

The Hellacopters And Gluecifer Announce Joint Australian Tour For 2027

by Paul Cashmere on July 14, 2026

in Live,News

Swedish rock band The Hellacopters will return to Australia in March 2027 for their first local tour in more than a decade, joined by Norwegian rock veterans Gluecifer, who will make their Australian debut as part of a four-date co-headline run.

by Paul Cashmere

Scandinavian rock acts The Hellacopters and Gluecifer will team up for a four-city Australian tour in March 2027, marking The Hellacopters’ return to local stages and the first Australian performances by Gluecifer. Presented by Hardline Media under the banner Respect The Rock, the tour will visit Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide, with tickets going on sale later this month.

The announcement brings together two of the defining bands of the Scandinavian rock revival that emerged during the 1990s. While both groups followed similar trajectories by building influential catalogues before disbanding and later reforming, this will be the first opportunity for Australian audiences to see them share a bill.

The Hellacopters were formed in Stockholm in 1994 by vocalist and guitarist Nicke Andersson, guitarist Andreas “Dregen” Svensson, bassist Kenny Håkansson and drummer Robert Eriksson. Andersson had already established himself as drummer with Swedish death metal pioneers Entombed, while Dregen was also a member of Backyard Babies.

The band’s debut album, Supershitty To The Max!, released in 1996, earned a Swedish Grammy Award and helped establish The Hellacopters as one of the leading names in Scandinavian garage rock. Their growing international profile led to touring opportunities including support dates with KISS, while later albums such as Payin’ The
Dues and Grande Rock expanded their audience beyond Sweden.

After disbanding in 2007, The Hellacopters reunited in 2016 and resumed recording and touring. Their most recent studio album, Overdriver, was released in 2025, becoming the band’s ninth full-length record and continuing the group’s post-reunion output.

Gluecifer’s history closely parallels that of their Swedish counterparts. Formed in Oslo in 1994, the band became one of Norway’s best-known hard rock acts during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Albums including Ridin’ The Tiger, Tender Is The Savage and Basement Apes established the group’s reputation as part of the Scandinavian rock movement that gained international attention during the period.

Like The Hellacopters, Gluecifer released early recordings through Sweden’s White Jazz label before disbanding in 2005. The band reunited in 2017 and has continued to perform and record, with their latest album, Same Drug New High, signalling another active chapter in the group’s career.

The pairing of the two bands reflects a shared musical history that stretches back more than three decades. Both emerged from the same Scandinavian underground rock scene, each combining elements of garage rock, punk and classic hard rock while developing loyal international followings. Although they have frequently been associated with the same era of Scandinavian rock, Australian fans have not previously had the opportunity to see the bands perform together locally.

The tour also represents another addition to Hardline Media’s schedule of international rock and metal tours, continuing the promoter’s focus on bringing established overseas acts to Australian audiences.

Tour Dates
Wednesday 17 March 2027, Brisbane, The Triffid
Thursday 18 March 2027, Sydney, Manning
Friday 19 March 2027, Melbourne, Croxton
Saturday 20 March 2027, Adelaide, Ed Castle

Ticket Details
Early Bird Pre-Sale: Thursday 16 July, 11.00am AEST
General Public On Sale: Tuesday 21 July, 11.00am AEST
Tickets from $66.60 plus booking fee. No booking fee applies during the Early Bird pre-sale.

https://hardlinemedia.bigcartel.com/category/tickets

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