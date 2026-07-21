The Push Revives Push Over Festival To Mark 40th Anniversary With One Day Melbourne Event - Noise11 Music News

Australia’s youth music charity The Push will mark its 40th anniversary by reviving the iconic Push Over festival for a one day celebration in Melbourne, bringing together some of the defining Australian alternative and punk acts of the 1990s and 2000s alongside a new generation of artists.

by Paul Cashmere

The Push has announced the return of Push Over for the first time in more than a decade, with Bodyjar, Frenzal Rhomb, Killing Heidi, Magic Dirt and Regurgitator leading a special 40th anniversary event at Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens on Saturday, 21 November. Presented as part of the Live at the Gardens concert series, the event celebrates four decades of The Push’s work supporting young Australians through music.

The revival of Push Over also marks the return of one of Victoria’s most influential all ages music events. Running from 1992 until 2013, Push Over became an important stepping stone for Australian artists while giving young music fans access to live performances in an era when many concerts remained restricted to audiences over 18.

The anniversary event will feature exclusive collaborations, with each of the five headline acts joined on stage by a special guest artist connected to The Push. Those guests include Alex Lahey, Alice Ivy, Baker Boy, members of Public Figures, Ruby Fields and Teenage Joans members Thalia and Cahli. Organisers have confirmed the performance pairings will remain a surprise until the day of the concert.

For 40 years, The Push has operated as Australia’s leading youth music organisation, developing pathways for emerging artists, industry workers and audiences through all ages events, education programs and career initiatives. In 2024, the organisation was inducted into the Music Victoria Hall of Fame in recognition of its contribution to Australian contemporary music.

Earlier this year The Push also launched its National Plan for Young Australians and Music, outlining a 10 year strategy aimed at improving access to contemporary music opportunities for young people across Australia regardless of location or background.

The Push Chief Executive Officer Kate Duncan said the return of Push Over reflected years of requests from artists and audiences.

“We’re over the moon to bring back Push Over to celebrate our 40-year history as Australia’s youth music charity. Its return is iconic. Bring your parents, bring your kids,” Duncan said.

“Artists, young music fans, and parents have asked us to bring Push Over back and we’ve listened. It was a rite of passage for bands and music fans for more than 20 years, including my first gig in 1998 seeing Rancid, The Living End and Jebediah.”

The artists on the bill all have long histories with The Push and Push Over.

Bodyjar credited the organisation with creating opportunities during the band’s formative years.

“The Push got us a ton of all-ages gigs in the early days, regional shows with bands we loved too. They do a lot for our generation of bands and people who love live music,” the band said.

Frenzal Rhomb reflected on the role The Push played in exposing younger audiences to Australian live music.

“Why do we love The Push? Coz kids can do stuff better than old people. And organisations like The Push prove it. But mostly, coz it meant we got to play to heaps of people that we normally wouldn’t get to.”

Killing Heidi recalled performing at Push Over as teenagers.

“As a teenager, the live music world is mostly locked behind 18+ doors, and The Push tore that barrier down,” the band said.

“Killing Heidi played Push Over in 1996, our first festival gig. Standing on that stage as kids, in front of a crowd our own age, was the moment things started to feel real for us. It set us on the path to everything that came after.”

Magic Dirt also reflected on the festival’s place in Melbourne’s music culture, remembering sharing the Push Over stage in 1994 with Spiderbait, The Meanies and Silverchair during the latter band’s breakthrough period.

Regurgitator described The Push as continuing to provide young audiences with an important shared live music experience.

The anniversary lineup reflects the significant role each act played in Australia’s alternative music landscape. Bodyjar emerged as one of the country’s defining melodic punk bands through albums including How It Works and New Rituals. Frenzal Rhomb have spent more than three decades at the forefront of Australian punk, while Killing Heidi’s Reflector topped the ARIA Albums Chart and won Album of the Year in 2000.

Magic Dirt became one of Australia’s most respected alternative rock bands through albums including Friends in Danger and What Are Rock Stars Doing Today, while Regurgitator’s Unit became one of the landmark Australian releases of the late 1990s, winning five ARIA Awards including Album of the Year.

Push Over – 40 Years Of The Push – Live At The Gardens

Saturday 21 November, 2026, Melbourne, Royal Botanic Gardens

Ticket Details

Presale: Friday 24 July, 2026, 11.00am local time

General public sale: Monday 27 July, 2026, 12.00pm local time via Ticketmaster

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