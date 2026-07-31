 The TD Band Release ‘Mullumbimby Nights' Ahead of Forthcoming Album - Noise11 Music News
The TD Band

The TD Band

The TD Band Release ‘Mullumbimby Nights’ Ahead of Forthcoming Album

by Paul Cashmere on July 31, 2026

in New Music,News

Multi-instrumentalist, producer and songwriter Marcel Borrack has released the second single from The TD Band, with ‘Mullumbimby Nights’ previewing the group’s forthcoming debut album and a Melbourne launch performance scheduled for August.

by Paul Cashmere

Melbourne musician Marcel Borrack has unveiled ‘Mullumbimby Nights’, the latest recording from The TD Band, the live project that grew out of his 2023 instrumental album The Telecaster Diaries. The single is available now and precedes a full-length TD Band album currently in preparation, with the group set to launch the track at Melbourne’s Standard Hotel in Fitzroy on 16 August.

The release marks the next stage for a project that has steadily developed since The Telecaster Diaries inspired Borrack to assemble a permanent live band. While the original album explored instrumental music influenced by funk, soul, Ethiopian music, Bossa Nova and easy listening traditions, The TD Band has expanded those recordings into a live ensemble that has built a regular following through performances around Melbourne.

‘Mullumbimby Nights’ is the band’s second official single and features guitarist Fabian Hunter, known for his work with the Teskey Brothers, whose wah-wah guitar adds another layer to the recording. The core line-up comprises Borrack on guitar and vocals, Al Barden on drums, Andy Papadopoulos on bass and Peter Carolane on keyboards.

The track was recorded live before additional percussion was added in production. Borrack also handled recording, production and artwork for the release, continuing his hands-on approach to the project.

The TD Band has announced a launch performance for Mullumbimby Nights at the Standard Hotel in Fitzroy, where the group will perform two sets beginning at 5pm on Sunday, 16 August.

Borrack’s career has spanned performing, songwriting, production and engineering across several decades. Before establishing The TD Band he released two solo albums as a singer-songwriter and recorded two albums with indie pop outfit Minibikes.

His work has extended well beyond his own recordings. As a guitarist he has performed live and in the studio with artists including Missy Higgins, Ella Hooper, Don Walker and Tina Arena. As a songwriter, his material has also been recorded by Mick Thomas, who released Borrack’s solo albums and an earlier collaboration with Sarah Carroll and Dan Warner through Croxton Records.

Alongside The TD Band, Borrack has maintained several parallel creative projects. He has released 20 singles with Night Parrots, his songwriting partnership with Dan Warner, where Borrack composes the music and Warner writes the lyrics. He has also been developing Sundust, an upcoming project influenced by acoustic instrumentation and Indian musical traditions.

Behind the mixing desk, Borrack has established an extensive production career, working on recordings by Ella Hooper, Ruby Gill, Gena Rose Bruce, Jade Imagine, Sarah Carroll and Dan Warner. His credits also include composing for film and television as well as a range of audio production work.

The TD Band’s current line-up reflects Borrack’s collaborative approach. Drummer Al Barden brings experience from Frente and work with Kylie Auldist, while bassist Andy Papadopoulos is known for Ron Peno & The Superstitions. Peter Carolane completes the rhythm section on Farfisa organ, with Fabian Hunter joining the group for selected performances and on the new single.

The release of ‘Mullumbimby Nights’ signals the next chapter for a project that began as a studio experiment during the lockdown period and has evolved into an active live band with a debut album expected in the near future.

Launch Performance

16 August 2026, Melbourne, Standard Hotel, Fitzroy, 5.00pm

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