The Teskey Brothers To Celebrate 10 Years Of Half Mile Harvest At Melbourne International Jazz Festival - Noise11 Music News

The Melbourne International Jazz Festival has unveiled its second wave of artists for the 2026 event, secured by an opening weekend headline performance from The Teskey Brothers at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl. Scheduled for Saturday 17 October, the local soul outfit will celebrate the tenth anniversary of their debut album, Half Mile Harvest, by performing the record in its entirety.

The outdoor event launches a diverse festival bill that includes international funk pioneer Fred Wesley, New Orleans institutions, and premier modern jazz innovators across various inner-city venues from 16 to 25 October.

The inclusion of a major blues and soul drawcard at an outdoor civic arena highlights the evolving structure of metropolitan jazz festivals, which increasingly integrate roots music to anchor large-scale ticket sales. By programming commercial heavyweights alongside avant-garde instrumentalists, the festival maintains a traditional jazz core while expanding its demographic reach. This programming strategy reflects global live industry trends where legacy celebrations and genre-blurring bills drive winter and spring festival box offices.

The Teskey Brothers, who recorded their breakthrough debut independently, will use the hometown concert to revisit the material that established their soul and blues foundation. Joining the six-time ARIA Award winners at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl are Fred Wesley and The New JBs. Wesley, a former musical director for James Brown and a key architect of Parliament-Funkadelic, brings a historic catalog of funk and R&B to the opening weekend. Singer-songwriter Emily Wurramara, the 2024 ARIA Award winner and 2025 National Indigenous Music Awards Artist of the Year, will complete the outdoor triple bill with her ensemble.

Since the release of Half Mile Harvest, The Teskey Brothers have transitioned from local club acts to global touring artists, earning international television appearances on programs including Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Their catalogue has sustained regular international touring across North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe, alongside billing at major international festivals such as Glastonbury and the Montreux Jazz Festival.

Beyond the opening bowl concert, the international contingent features the Australian debut of the Grammy Award-winning Rebirth Brass Band at 170 Russell on Sunday 18 October. The group is widely recognized for merging traditional New Orleans second-line rhythms with street-level funk and soul. On the closing night, Sunday 25 October, jazz supergroup Aziza will convene at Hamer Hall. The quartet, consisting of bass player Dave Holland, saxophonist Chris Potter, guitarist Lionel Loueke, and drummer Eric Harland, will mark ten years since their self-titled debut album. Additionally, MacArthur Fellow and cellist Tomeka Reid will lead her quartet, featuring guitarist Mary Halvorson, through a two-night avant-garde residency at The JazzLab on 24 and 25 October to support their 2026 release, Dance! Skip! Hop!.

These newly announced artists join a pre-existing 2026 festival roster that already includes scheduled appearances from Dee Dee Bridgewater, Tigran Hamasyan, aja monet, The Bad Plus, and the Kris Davis Trio. The complete festival schedule, spanning dozens of independent events and venues across Melbourne, is scheduled for public release in late August.

The Teskey Brothers tickets will be subject to a 24-hour pre-sale starting at 10am on 8 July, followed by the general public box office opening at 11am on 9 July.

Performance Dates:

Saturday, 17 October, Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Sunday, 18 October, Melbourne, 170 Russell

Saturday, 24 October, Melbourne, The JazzLab

Sunday, 25 October, Melbourne, The JazzLab

Sunday, 25 October, Melbourne, Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne

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