Tom Tom Club's Six Studio Albums Collected In Let There Be Love Box Set - Noise11 Music News

Rhino will celebrate the complete studio catalogue of Tom Tom Club with a new vinyl and CD box set bringing together all six albums recorded by Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth between 1981 and 2012.

by Paul Cashmere

Tom Tom Club’s four decade recording legacy is being revisited with the release of Let There Be Love, a new box set from Rhino collecting every studio album by the group founded by Talking Heads members Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth. Available as a seven LP vinyl edition and a six CD set, the collection spans the band’s evolution from its early new wave and funk recordings through to its final studio album, Downtown Rockers, released in 2012.

The release brings together Tom Tom Club (1981), Close To The Bone (1983), Boom Boom Chi Boom Boom (1988), Dark Sneak Love Action (1992), The Good, The Bad, And The Funky (2000) and Downtown Rockers (2012). Together they document a project that began as a side venture during a break in Talking Heads activity before establishing its own identity across three decades of recordings.

Tom Tom Club was formed in 1981 after Frantz and Weymouth returned to Compass Point Studios in Nassau, Bahamas, where Talking Heads had previously recorded More Songs About Buildings And Food and Remain In Light. Working with members of the renowned Compass Point All Stars, including Sly Dunbar, Robbie Shakespeare, Uzziah “Sticky” Thompson and Tyrone Downie, alongside guitarist Adrian Belew and members of Weymouth’s family, the sessions developed into a new band named after the Bahamian dancehall where rehearsals first took place.

The group’s self-titled debut produced two of its defining recordings, “Wordy Rappinghood” and “Genius Of Love”. While “Wordy Rappinghood” became a Top 10 hit in the UK, “Genius Of Love” established an even longer cultural legacy. Built around Weymouth’s distinctive bassline and an infectious groove, the song became one of the most sampled recordings in popular music, later appearing in works by artists including Mariah Carey, Grandmaster Flash and Tupac Shakur.

Although Tom Tom Club emerged from the Talking Heads orbit, the project quickly developed its own creative direction. Rather than functioning as a conventional band, Frantz and Weymouth assembled an evolving collective of musicians whose backgrounds crossed funk, reggae, rock and emerging dance music.

That collaborative approach continued throughout the catalogue represented in the new box set. Boom Boom Chi Boom Boom featured Lou Reed, David Byrne and Jerry Harrison performing on a version of Reed’s Velvet Underground composition “Femme Fatale”. By the early 1990s, Dark Sneak Love Action reflected the growing influence of electronic dance music, incorporating techno-inspired production and including a cover of Hot Chocolate’s “You Sexy Thing”.

The band’s fifth studio album, The Good, The Bad, And The Funky, expanded those influences further through collaborations with reggae singer Toots Hibbert, keyboard legend Bernie Worrell, Mystic Bowie and Charles Pettigrew. It also revisited classic recordings with versions of Donna Summer’s “Love To Love You Baby” and Lee “Scratch” Perry’s “Soul Fire”.

Their final studio album, Downtown Rockers, released in 2012 after a 12 year gap, continued Tom Tom Club’s blend of funk, dance, reggae and pop while introducing new collaborators including guitarist Pablo Martin and keyboard player Bruce Martin.

Commercially, Tom Tom Club achieved its greatest success with its debut album, which reached No. 23 on the Billboard 200, earned Platinum certification in the United States and also charted internationally, including in Australia. Follow-up albums enjoyed more modest commercial performances, but the band’s influence increasingly came through its impact on sampling culture, dance music and hip-hop production rather than chart positions alone.

Outside Tom Tom Club, Frantz and Weymouth continued their work with Talking Heads, culminating in the band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. Tom Tom Club also remained active with occasional touring, live recordings and archival releases, including Live @ The Clubhouse and Genius Of Live, while continuing to revisit their catalogue through expanded editions and remix projects.

The new Let There Be Love collection offers the first complete overview of Tom Tom Club’s studio output in a single package. By bringing together every studio album recorded between 1981 and 2012, the set traces the development of a group whose fusion of funk, reggae, new wave and dance rhythms helped bridge the gap between post-punk experimentation and the emergence of modern hip-hop and electronic music.

Tracklisting

Tom Tom Club (1981)

“Wordy Rappinghood”

“Genius Of Love”

“Tom Tom Theme”

“L’éléphant”

“As Above, So Below”

“Lorelei”

“On, On, On, On…”

“Booming And Zooming”

Close To The Bone (1983)

“Pleasure Of Love”

“On The Line Again”

“This Is A Foxy World”

“Bamboo Town”

“The Man With The 4-Way Hips”

“Measure Up”

“Never Took A Penny”

“Atsababy! (Life Is Great)”

Boom Boom Chi Boom Boom (1988)

“Call Of The Wild”

“Kiss Me When I Get Back”

“Wa Wa Dance”

“I Confess”

“Challenge Of The Love Warriors”

“Suboceana”

“Don’t Say No”

“Shock The World”

“Little Eva”

“Femme Fatale”

Dark Sneak Love Action (1992)

“Love Wave”

“Sunshine And Ecstasy”

“You Sexy Thing”

“Who Wants An Ugly Girl?”

“Say I Am”

“Irresistible Party Dip”

“Dark Sneak Love Action”

“Innocent Sex Kiss”

“Dogs In The Trash”

“My Mama Told Me”

“As The Disco Ball Turns”

“Daddy Come Home”

The Good The Bad And The Funky (2000)

“Time To Bounce”

“Who Feelin’ It”

“Happiness Can’t Buy Money”

“Holy Water”

“Soul Fire She’s Dangerous”

“Love To Love You Baby”

“(C’mon) Surrender”

“Let There Be Love”

“Superdreaming”

“Lesbians By The Lake”

Downtown Rockers (2012)

“Downtown Rockers”

“Won’t Give You Up”

“You Make Me Rock And Roll”

“Kissin’ Antonio”

“Sweets To The Sweet”

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