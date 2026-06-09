Trump Booed At New York Knicks NBA Finals Game As Avery Wilson And Celebrity Row Take Centre Stage - Noise11 Music News

Donald Trump received a loud and sustained chorus of boos from New York Knicks fans at Madison Square Garden on Monday night (Tuesday AEST) as the U.S. President attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. The moment unfolded before a sold-out crowd that included some of the biggest names in music, film, television and sport, turning one of basketball’s biggest nights into a collision of politics, celebrity culture and championship sport.

by Paul Cashmere

Trump’s appearance marked a historic first. No sitting U.S. president had previously attended an NBA Finals game. Invited by Knicks owner James Dolan, Trump watched from a luxury suite alongside granddaughter Kai Trump and several senior administration officials as New York attempted to move within one win of its first NBA championship since 1973.

The defining moment came during the national anthem.

Broadway and R&B performer Avery Wilson, who has become an unexpected cult figure among Knicks supporters during the team’s playoff run, delivered The Star-Spangled Banner before tip-off. As Wilson sang, arena cameras cut to Trump standing with his hand over his heart and saluting the flag. Almost immediately, loud boos spread throughout Madison Square Garden. The reaction lasted until the video boards switched to Knicks captain Jalen Brunson, prompting an eruption of cheers.

Wilson’s role in the evening added an unusual music industry storyline to the Finals. The Connecticut-born singer first came to prominence on NBC’s The Voice before later signing with legendary music executive Clive Davis. More recently he earned acclaim for his role as the Scarecrow in Broadway’s revival of The Wiz and received a Grammy nomination through the cast recording. Knicks fans have embraced Wilson as a good-luck charm after New York compiled an impressive winning record during playoff games in which he performed the anthem.

The game itself was already one of the hottest tickets in American sport. The Knicks entered Game 3 carrying a 2-0 series lead over the Spurs and playing their first NBA Finals home game since 1999. Ticket prices soared into the thousands of dollars as basketball fever swept across New York City.

Adding to the spectacle was an extraordinary celebrity turnout.

Music royalty Jay-Z and Beyoncé were among the most prominent attendees. Fellow music figures Fat Joe and DJ Khaled also occupied coveted courtside seats, while the entertainment contingent included Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, Jason Bateman, John Turturro, Michael J. Fox, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld, Pete Davidson, Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart.

Longtime Knicks superfan Spike Lee once again took his familiar courtside position, while sporting figures including former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter and former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning also attended. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was among the political figures inside the arena, having purchased a ticket despite being a vocal critic of several Trump administration policies.

Outside Madison Square Garden, Trump’s presence dramatically altered the atmosphere surrounding the event. Extensive Secret Service security created a fenced perimeter around the venue and forced thousands of fans through airport-style screening checkpoints. Several streets were closed and fans were advised to arrive hours before tip-off.

The heightened security also forced the relocation of the popular outdoor Knicks watch party that had become a gathering point throughout the team’s playoff run. City officials moved the event to Bryant Park after determining that the area surrounding Madison Square Garden could not safely accommodate both the watch party and presidential security requirements.

For some supporters, the security operation became an unwelcome distraction from a once-in-a-generation sporting occasion.

The reaction to Trump reflected the complicated relationship between the President and his former hometown. Although he spent decades as a prominent New York public figure and was once a regular courtside presence during the Knicks’ glory years, New York remains one of America’s most heavily Democratic cities. The boos at Madison Square Garden echoed similar reactions Trump received during the 2025 U.S. Open men’s final in Queens.

Others inside the arena appeared determined to focus solely on basketball. The Knicks have not lifted the NBA championship trophy since 1973, and a generation of supporters has never experienced a title-winning team. With Brunson leading a revitalised franchise and the Spurs struggling to contain New York’s momentum, the city has become consumed by championship expectations.

Whether the Knicks complete their long-awaited title run remains to be seen. What is certain is that Game 3 will be remembered for much more than basketball. Between a Broadway star turned Knicks good-luck charm, a celebrity crowd that looked like a Hollywood premiere and a sitting president being loudly booed by his hometown fans, Madison Square Garden delivered one of the most remarkable nights of the 2026 NBA Finals.

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