 unpeople Announce Debut Album We Are Unpeople And Release New Single ‘Friends' - Noise11 Music News
unpeople photo by Bridie Cummings

unpeople photo by Bridie Cummings

unpeople Announce Debut Album We Are Unpeople And Release New Single ‘Friends’

by Paul Cashmere on June 10, 2026

in New Music,News

UK alternative rock outfit unpeople have confirmed details of their debut album We Are Unpeople, due for release on October 9 via SharpTone Records, while unveiling the new track ‘Friends’ as the latest preview of the record.

by Paul Cashmere

The announcement marks a significant milestone for a band that has quickly built momentum on the UK and European festival circuit since forming in 2023. Comprised of former Press To Meco members Jake Crawford and Luke Caley, alongside bassist Meg Mash and drummer Richard Rayner, unpeople have emerged as one of the more closely watched new acts in British heavy music.

The album’s title reflects the philosophy that has shaped the band since its inception. Historically, the term “unpeople” has been used to marginalise individuals deemed politically insignificant or socially unimportant. The group has instead adopted the phrase as a statement about individuality, belonging and shared humanity.

New single ‘Friends’ explores emotional vulnerability and reluctance to embrace romantic attachment. Vocalist Jake Crawford said the song examines fear of emotional exposure and self-protection.

“friends is essentially a love song from the perspective of someone who is wholly sceptical about the very concept of love and what it’s come to mean in a modern context,” Crawford said.

“I am essentially saying I am going to kill the very concept of love before it’s even had a chance to get a hold of me. I am that afraid of being that vulnerable. I’d rather not bother than risk saying something I don’t mean, and then pay for it emotionally down the line. I’m fully aware that this is not necessarily healthy, but the mind takes you to some strange places when strong feelings are involved.”

We Are Unpeople follows a string of early releases including ‘Clouds’, ‘The Garden’ and ‘Waste’, tracks that have introduced audiences to the band’s mix of heavy riffs, layered harmonies and melodic songwriting. According to the band, the album combines large-scale choruses with influences drawn from alternative rock, metal and post-hardcore traditions.

The project arrives as heavy music continues to see a new generation of acts blending aggressive instrumentation with melodic accessibility. For unpeople, that approach has helped them find audiences across a broad range of festivals and touring environments.

Since launching the band in 2023, the quartet has performed alongside major international acts including Metallica, Smashing Pumpkins and Coheed And Cambria.

They have also appeared at 2000trees Festival and are scheduled to open the Main Stage at Download Festival this weekend before further appearances at Reading & Leeds, Copenhell, Hurricane and Southside festivals later this year.

The release of We Are Unpeople represents the next stage in the band’s rapid development from a newly formed project into a rising name within the UK alternative scene.

Reflecting on the album’s completion, the band said: “we are unpeople is released into the world on October 9th and we couldn’t be more proud of it. We collectively put our absolute everything into it and we can’t wait to share it with you all.”

We Are Unpeople Track Listing:
Clouds
Friends
The Garden
Swallow
Bottle It
Blueprints
Haunted
Waste
Look Up
Kangareuben
Smother
As You Were

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