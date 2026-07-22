V.Spy V.Spy's Harry's Reasons And A.O. Mod. TV. Vers. Return On Vinyl And CD As July 31 Deadline Nears - Noise11 Music News

V.Spy V.Spy’s landmark first two studio albums are being reissued through Canberra’s Songland Records, but fans have only until July 31 to secure copies before production is locked in.

by Paul Cashmere

Forty years after V.Spy V.Spy established themselves among Australia’s most important rock bands, Harry’s Reasons and A.O. Mod. TV. Vers. are being reissued on coloured vinyl and CD through Songland Records. The albums are available exclusively as pre-orders until July 31, after which manufacturing numbers will be finalised and no additional orders will be accepted.

For collectors and long-time fans, the reissues represent more than another catalogue release. They revisit two records that helped define a pivotal period in Australian music, when punk’s urgency was colliding with mainstream rock and socially conscious songwriting was finding a wider audience on commercial radio.

Speaking to Noise11, V.Spy V.Spy co-founder Craig Bloxom said the limited ordering window reflects Songland Records’ manufacturing model.

“They’re being manufactured to match the pre-orders, so people really do need to order before the deadline,” Bloxom said. “It’s going to be wonderful seeing these albums back in people’s collections.”

The project began after Songland Records owner Frog, a long-time figure in the Australian music industry, approached Bloxom about bringing both albums back into print.

“I wasn’t sure at first,” Bloxom admitted. “But he said, ‘Leave it to me. I’ll organise it.'”

The albums will be available on coloured vinyl and CD, continuing the resurgence in demand for physical formats.

“There is something incredibly special about putting a record on the turntable and lowering the stylus,” Bloxom said. “It takes you back to another time when music was everything.”

Released in 1986, Harry’s Reasons marked the culmination of years spent building Spy Vs Spy’s reputation in Australia’s pub circuit. Before recording the album, the band had already developed through relentless touring and earlier releases including Four Fresh Lemons and Meet Us Inside. Those years shaped a sound that combined rock with ska and reggae influences while delivering lyrics that confronted homelessness, racism, political dishonesty, drug addiction and Aboriginal rights.

Those themes distinguished V.Spy V.Spy from many of their contemporaries. Rather than treating social commentary as a novelty, the band made it central to its identity, reflecting the realities of the communities in which its members lived.

Bloxom said the songs simply reflected everyday life.

“We were living in the squats. There was homelessness, drugs and all of those issues right in front of us. I’ve always wanted to write about the world I see around me.”

The band’s development accelerated after Midnight Oil manager Gary Morris saw V.Spy V.Spy perform at Sydney’s Mosman Hotel and offered to help secure a recording contract. The relationship led to the release of Meet Us Inside on Powderworks before Morris moved the band to Warner Music.

Touring alongside Midnight Oil also proved formative.

Bloxom credits bassist Peter Gifford with influencing his playing, Peter Garrett with teaching him how to communicate with audiences, and Rob Hirst with helping shape his understanding of songwriting.

Those experiences fed directly into Harry’s Reasons, while producer Les Karski helped refine the band’s arrangements and recording approach at Albert Studios.

The momentum continued almost immediately.

Following the success of Harry’s Reasons, Warner wanted another album without delay, resulting in A.O. Mod. TV. Vers. being recorded and released the same year.

Together, the two albums captured an important shift in Australian music. Punk’s raw energy had begun evolving into a broader commercial sound, while alternative rock was increasingly finding support from Australian radio. V.Spy V.Spy occupied a distinctive position within that landscape, retaining the political edge and intensity of the underground while reaching a much wider audience through songs that remained melodic without sacrificing their message.

The renewed interest in the catalogue coincides with V.Spy V.Spy’s 40th anniversary tour, featuring Bloxom alongside Paul Green, Bob Spencer and Nariki. The concerts will revisit material from both classic albums, while also acknowledging the band’s earliest recordings.

For fans hoping to add these editions to their collections, however, time is limited.

Songland Records will only manufacture enough copies to satisfy orders received by July 31. Once production begins, no further orders will be accepted, making this a genuine one-time pressing rather than an ongoing retail release.

Orders for Harry’s Reasons and A.O. Mod. TV. Vers. close on July 31 here.

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