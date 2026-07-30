Wildlands Festival Reveals 2026/27 Lineup With John Summit, Skepta, WORSHIP And More - Noise11 Music News

Wildlands Festival has announced its 2026/27 lineup, bringing together major international electronic artists including John Summit, Skepta, WORSHIP, KI/KI and Disco Lines for New Year’s Eve in Brisbane and a January 2027 event in Perth.

by Paul Cashmere

Wildlands Festival will return for its 2026/27 season with a lineup led by some of the biggest names in contemporary electronic music. The festival will take place at Brisbane Showgrounds on Thursday 31 December 2026 before heading to Arena Joondalup in Perth on Saturday 2 January 2027.

The single-day festival has assembled a bill spanning house, techno, drum and bass, grime, jungle and emerging electronic styles, with international headliners including John Summit, Skepta, WORSHIP, KI/KI and Disco Lines among the announced performers.

The announcement places Wildlands among Australia’s major New Year’s period electronic music events, with the festival continuing its focus on bringing global dance music acts together with Australian artists and emerging talent.

WORSHIP, the drum and bass supergroup featuring Sub Focus, Dimension, Culture Shock and 1991, will make its exclusive Australian debut at Wildlands. The group combines four established figures in the genre, each with individual catalogues featuring gold and platinum releases, alongside appearances at major international festivals including Ultra Miami and Coachella.

John Summit will headline following a significant period in his career. The American DJ, producer and label owner has built a global audience through his releases, festival appearances and label Experts Only. His recent achievements include more than a billion global streams, multiple chart appearances and headline performances including shows at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and London’s O2 Arena.

British artist Skepta will bring his catalogue of grime and UK rap classics to both Australian performances. The Tottenham-born artist has played a defining role in the evolution of UK grime, with tracks including “Shutdown” and “That’s Not Me” becoming influential releases within the genre. His recent work has included collaborations with Fred again.. on “Victory Lap” and “Back 2 Back”.

Dutch producer KI/KI will return to Australia after becoming one of the leading names in the modern rave movement. Known for extended DJ sets and her connection to trance and techno communities, KI/KI was recognised in 2025 as the first woman to win the Dance category at the Netherlands’ Edison Pop Awards. Her collaboration with Underworld, “Arp12”, was another notable release in her recent catalogue.

Disco Lines will also return following continued international growth. The Colorado-raised producer has developed a global following through his blend of house, tech house and pop influences, including his Billboard Dance No. 1 remix of Tinashe’s “No Broke Boys”. His breakout track “Baby Girl” helped establish his profile in dance music.

The wider lineup features Welsh electronic duo Overmono, British jungle artist Nia Archives, Scottish hard house and trance producer Hannah Laing, Colombian-born Berlin-based producer Funk Tribu, Scottish house artist Ewan McVicar, and Melbourne producer Dean Turnley.

Nia Archives will bring her live show to Australia following the release of her album Emotional Junglist, while Overmono continue a run of major performances including appearances at Glastonbury, All Points East and Alexandra Palace.

Additional artists announced include Anetha B2B SPFDJ, Benwal B2B Kyle Starkey, Frost Children, Hamdi, Oppidan, MPH, Layton Giordani, Lens, Robert Baxter, Saint Ludo, Yikes and Boorloo-based Wongi artist Yikes. Brisbane and Perth will also receive city-exclusive performances from local artists including nikitasilly and MYASWRLD in Brisbane, and KT and Groove Junction in Perth.

Wildlands will introduce updated production elements for the 2026/27 events, including a redesigned Sahara Stage operating as an open-air experience and the return of the Summit Stage with live elements incorporated into its design. A new Wilds Stage will provide fans with closer access to performances through an on-stage experience alongside DJs.

The festival’s previous editions have featured artists including Tyler, The Creator, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Peggy Gou, Central Cee, Kid Cudi, Dom Dolla, FISHER, Diplo, BICEP, A$AP Ferg, G Flip, Becky Hill and Chase & Status.

The 2026/27 edition will also include VIP options through the Casamigos Tequila House of Friends experience, featuring dedicated entry, viewing areas, private amenities and other festival services. Payment plans through Afterpay will also be available.

Wildlands is supported by an Australian Government initiative, Revive Live. Presale registration is available ahead of ticket releases, with The Daily Aus presale beginning Monday 3 August at 12pm local time, followed by the official presale on Wednesday 5 August at 6pm local time. General public tickets go on sale Thursday 6 August at 6pm local time.

Tour Dates

31 December 2026, Brisbane, Brisbane Showgrounds

2 January 2027, Perth, Arena Joondalup

Ticket Details

The Daily Aus presale begins Monday 3 August 2026 at 12pm local time.

Official presale begins Wednesday 5 August 2026 at 6pm local time.

General sale begins Thursday 6 August 2026 at 6pm local time.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)