Yoshiki Announces Josh Groban For Los Angeles Classical Concerts - Noise11 Music News

Yoshiki has added Josh Groban as a special guest for the second night of his Yoshiki Classical 2026 concerts at Walt Disney Concert Hall, expanding a guest list that already includes Korn frontman Jonathan Davis.

by Paul Cashmere

Yoshiki has revealed that singer Josh Groban will join him on stage for the second night of his YOSHIKI CLASSICAL 2026 performances at Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall on 17 July. The appearance follows the recent announcement that Korn vocalist Jonathan Davis will also take part in the two concert residency, adding another high profile collaboration to Yoshiki’s return to full scale performances in the United States following major neck surgery.

The announcement further broadens the scope of what has become one of the year’s more unusual concert events, pairing artists from classical, rock and metal backgrounds on the same stage. Yoshiki has spent decades moving between genres as a composer, pianist, drummer and rock performer, and the guest appearances reflect relationships developed across multiple corners of the international music industry.

The concerts will take place at the Frank Gehry designed Walt Disney Concert Hall, home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and widely regarded as one of the world’s leading concert venues because of its acoustics. Yoshiki will present two separate performances, titled Scarlet Night on 16 July and Violet Night on 17 July, with each concert featuring a different repertoire.

Josh Groban will appear during the Violet Night performance, while Jonathan Davis has already been confirmed as a guest across the engagement. Yoshiki has also indicated that additional guest performers are still to be announced.

Throughout his career, Yoshiki has established an international profile that extends well beyond his role as founder, drummer and pianist of X Japan. Alongside his work in rock music, he has composed orchestral works, film scores and music for major international events while also performing as a classical pianist. His career has regularly crossed into fashion, television and philanthropy, reinforcing a reputation for collaborating with artists from diverse musical backgrounds.

The Los Angeles concerts also represent an important milestone in Yoshiki’s personal timeline. They are his first full United States performances since recovering from his third neck operation, a procedure that temporarily placed his future as a live performer in doubt. According to organisers, both concerts will draw on key moments from his life and career, with the programmes reflecting his artistic evolution as well as his return to the stage.

Momentum has continued to build following Yoshiki’s recent headline appearance at the inaugural Global Citizen Live event in Tokyo. During that performance he returned to the stage after his recovery and surprised audiences by inviting several guest rock musicians to join him, continuing a pattern of collaborative performances that has become central to his recent live work.

While crossover concerts have become increasingly common in recent years, Yoshiki’s approach differs in that his career has consistently existed across multiple musical disciplines rather than treating orchestral performance as a side project. His work with artists from heavy metal, mainstream pop and classical music has demonstrated an ability to connect audiences who would not ordinarily attend the same concert.

The addition of Groban, whose career has largely centred on classical crossover and contemporary vocal performance, alongside Davis, one of heavy music’s most recognisable frontmen, further illustrates that philosophy. The pairing creates an event that spans contrasting musical traditions while remaining centred on Yoshiki’s own compositions and performances.

With more guest artists still expected to be announced before the concerts, the two nights at Walt Disney Concert Hall are shaping as a significant chapter in Yoshiki’s return to international touring. They also continue his long established practice of blending classical performance with contemporary rock, a combination that has defined much of his career both in Japan and internationally.

YOSHIKI CLASSICAL 2026 IN LOS ANGELES

16 and 17 July, Los Angeles, Walt Disney Concert Hall

Tickets and information: https://www.yoshiki.net/disneyhall2026

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