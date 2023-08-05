 ††† Crosses Premiere ‘Invisible Hand’ - Noise11.com
††† Crosses Premiere ‘Invisible Hand’

by Paul Cashmere on August 5, 2023

in News

††† Crosses, the band featuring Chino Moreno (Deftones) and producer and Far member Shaun Lopez, have a new song ‘Invisible’.

††† Crosses ‘Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U’ will be the second album for the band. ††† Crosses debut album was released in 2014 and the EP ‘Permanent Radiant’ in 2022.

