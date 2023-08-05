††† Crosses Premiere ‘Invisible Hand’ - Noise11.com

††† Crosses, the band featuring Chino Moreno (Deftones) and producer and Far member Shaun Lopez, have a new song ‘Invisible’.

Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete." Album coming 10/13. Pre-order physical now. New tune + video "Invisible Hand" Link in bio. pic.twitter.com/VMtxOAI5CX — ††† (@CrossesMusic) August 4, 2023

††† Crosses ‘Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U’ will be the second album for the band. ††† Crosses debut album was released in 2014 and the EP ‘Permanent Radiant’ in 2022.

