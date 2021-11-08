808 State’s Andy Barker Dies At Age 53 - Noise11.com

Andy Barker, the bass player for 808 State, has died at the age of 53.

In a social media post 808 State announced, “It’s with a heavy heart I have to deliver the tragic news of the passing of Andy Barker – here is a statement from his immediate family. “After a happy life Andrew Barker experienced a short period of illness and passed away in his hometown of Manchester yesterday, Saturday 6th November. His family and friends asks that people respect their privacy at this time but remember him for the joy he brought through his personality and music. You’ll be sadly missed”.

Andy Barker joined 808 State in 1989. The song ‘Pacific State’ in 1989 graced the end of Australia’s Top 100 but gave them a top 10 hit in the UK.

Their third album ‘ex:el’ in 1991 broke them in the UK album chart at number 4 with added extra help on the record from Bjork and Bernard Sumner. The hit song was ‘In Yer Face’.

808 State’s last album was ‘Transmission Suite’ in 2019.

Andy Barker’s Cause of Death has not been revealed.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



