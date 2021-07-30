81 Aretha Franklin Tracks Compiled For New Box Set - Noise11.com

A new Aretha Franklin box set ‘Aretha’ features a staggering 81 tracks and it includes the stunning performance of ‘You Make Me Feel Like A Natural Woman’ before President Obama and songwriter Carole King.

The performance was for King who was the recipient of the 2015 Kennedy Honor. Aretha dropped her coat during the performance. That was symbolic of the furs that were tossed onto coffins of Gospel Queen, a gesture to honor the dead’.

Aretha died in 2018.

19 of the tracks on the ‘Aretha’ box set have never been on CD before.

The box features liner notes written by Rochelle Riley, author and director of arts and culture for the City of Detroit, and David Nathan, a music journalist and soul historian who interviewed Franklin more times than any other living writer.

The collection also features stunning artwork by celebrated artist Makeba KEEBS Rainey, who provides her signature style to a photo of the Queen Of Soul taken by the legendary photographer, Neal Preston.

CD 1

• 1. Never Grow Old

• 2. You Grow Closer

• 3. Today I Sing The Blues

• 4. Wont Be Long

• 5. Are You Sure

• 6. Operation Heartbreak

• 7. Skylark

• 8. Runnin Out Of Fools

• 9. One Step Ahead

• 10. (No, No) Im Losing You

• 11. Cry Like A Baby

• 12. A Little Bit Of Soul

• 13. My Kind Of Town (Detroit Is) Demo *

• 14. Try A Little Tenderness Demo *

• 15. I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You)

• 16. Do Right Woman Do Right Man

• 17. Respect

• 18. A Change Is Gonna Come

• 19. Chain Of Fools Alternate Version

• 20. (I Cant Get No) Satisfaction UK Single Version

• 21. (Sweet Sweet Baby) Since You’ve Been Gone

• 22. Aint No Way

• 23. My Song

• 24. You Send Me

• 25. The House That Jack Built

• 26. Tracks Of My Tears

CD 2

• 1. Baby I Love You Live

• 2. Son Of A Preacher Man

• 3. Call Me Alternate Version *

• 4. Let It Be

• 5. Young, Gifted And Black Alternate Longer Take *

• 6. Bridge Over Troubled Water Long Version

• 7. Its Not Unusual/See Saw with Tom Jones * (Originally Broadcast On This Is Tom Jones, October, 9, 1970)

• 8. You’re All I Need To Get By Work Tape *

• 9. Brand New Me Work Tape *

• 10. Spanish Harlem Alternate Mix *

• 11. Rock Steady Alternate Mix/Take

• 12. Day Dreaming

• 13. Share Your Love With Me Live

• 14. Dont Play That Song Live

• 15. Dr. Feelgood Live

• 16. Spirit In The Dark (Reprise with Ray Charles) Live

• 17. How I Got Over (Single Edit) Live

• 18. Master Of Eyes (The Deepness Of Your Eyes)

CD 3

• 1. Somewhere Alternate Version *

• 2. Angel Work Tape *

• 3. The Boy From Bombay *

• 4. Til It’s Over Demo *

• 5. Oh Baby (a.k.a. Theres Something Magic About You) Demo *

• 6. Until You Come Back To Me Work Tape *

• 7. Im In Love Alternate Vocal

• 8. Without Love

• 9. Mr. D.J. (5 For The D.J.)

• 10. You

• 11. Something He Can Feel

• 12. Look Into Your Heart

• 13. Break It To Me Gently

• 14. When I Think About You

• 15. Almighty Fire (Woman Of The Future)

• 16. Ladies Only Short Version

• 17. You Light Up My Life *

• 18. Ooo Baby Baby with Smokey Robinson * (Originally Broadcast On Soul Train, December 1, 1979)

• 19. Amazing Grace (Originally Broadcast On Royal Variety Performance, November 23, 1980)

CD 4

• 1. Think

• 2. I Say A Little Prayer with Dionne Warwick *

• 3. United Together

• 4. Jump To It

• 5. The Wind

• 6. Freeway Of Love

• 7. Sisters Are Doin’ It For Themselves Eurythmics & Aretha Franklin

• 8. I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) Aretha Franklin and George Michael

• 9. Oh Happy Day with Mavis Staples (Live at New Bethel Baptist Church, Detroit, MI – July 1987)

• 10. A Rose Is Still A Rose

• 11. Someday We’ll All Be Free

• 12. The Makings Of You

• 13. Nessun Dorma Live

• 14. At Last with Lou Rawls * (Originally Broadcast On American Soundtrack: Rhythm, Love And Soul, March 2003)

• 15. Youve Got A Friend Ronald Isley featuring Aretha Franklin

• 16. Rolling In The Deep The Aretha Version

• 17. My Country Tis Of Thee

• 18. (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman Live * (Originally Broadcast On The 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, December 19. 2015)

