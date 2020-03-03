 AAP To Close Up After 85 Years - Noise11.com
AAP

AAP To Close Up After 85 Years

by Paul Cashmere on March 3, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Australian Associated Press (AAP) is to close it doors in Australia after 85 years of honest reporting.

AAP is the syndicated news service used by Australia’s major radio, television and press outlets. Its accurate reporting gave an occasional balance to the lopsided tripe that comes out of News Corp.

In a statement on Twitter AAP editor-in-chief Tony Gillies announced “The saddest day: AAP closes after 85 years of excellence in journalism. The AAP family will be sorely missed.”

Australian Associated Press (AA) was started in 1935 by Keith Murdoch, the father of Rupert. The company is currently owned by Nine Entertainment Co (47%), News Corp Australia (45%) and Seven West Media (8%).

AAP currently employs 180 journalists. The last day for the company will be 26 June 2020.

