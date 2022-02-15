Aerosmith’s Record Store Day Release Gets A General Issue - Noise11.com

‘Aerosmith 1971 – The Road Starts Hear’, originally released for Record Store Day 2021, will have a general international release.

According to the band, “The landmark early recording was made with Joe Perry’s Wollensak reel-to-reel tape machine in 1971 by Mark Lehman who owned the infamous van and became Aerosmith’s one-man road crew, either in the band’s Bostonrehearsal room in front of a few select friends, or at a rehearsal the band did during a soundcheck for an early show. All that is certain is that the tape captures a young, hungry rock band one year before being discovered and signing with Columbia Records and two years before their self-titled major label debut was released that helped catapult the band to one of the biggest rock acts of all time. The album release was produced by Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and Steve Berkowitz”.

The songs on the recording all-predate the official studio releases. ‘Dream On’ was released in 1973, “Somebody,” “Movin’ Out,” “Walkin’ The Dog,” and “Mama Kin,” all of which would also later be recorded for their debut. ‘Reefer Headed Woman’ appeared in 1979 in ‘Night In The Ruts’ while ‘Major Barbara’ was finally released on ‘Classics Live’ in 1986.

Aerosmith – 1971: The Road Starts Hear Tracklisting:

SIDE A:

Intro – Somebody

Reefer Head Woman

Walkin’ The Dog

SIDE B:

Movin’ Out

Major Barbara

Dream On

Mama Kin

