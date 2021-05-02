Art of Music Dinner for Nordoff Robbins Announced For Sydney - Noise11.com

The 2021 Art of Music Collection, to raise funds for Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy (Noro) has been announced for Sydney’s Art Gallery of New South Wales for Saturday 21 July 2021.

“Art of Music is not to be missed. Amazing art. Amazing music. Put them together and the result is truly magical,” says Jimmy Barnes.

The 2021 Visual Artists and their works are:

Holly Greenwood: Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore by Marlon Williams and Aldous Harding

Nicholas Harding: Paint My Heart by The Teskey Brothers

Leila Jeffreys: Bury Me Deep In Love by The Triffids

Laura Jones: Fall into My Arms by Ngaiire

Guy Maestri: The Bunyip of Berkeley’s Creek read by Nick Cave

Robert Malherbe: All Brand New by Underground Lovers

Tim Minchin: Airport Piano

Alex Seton: Solid Rock by Goanna

Josh Yeldham: Young Blood by The Naked and Famous

Jenny Morris said “It’s a thrill to be presenting Art Of Music once again. We had to postpone last year but I’m hoping it makes everyone all the more hungry for high quality, original and collectable works.

“As always, my thinking around compiling the collection was to cover as many creative disciplines, styles and price ranges as possible so that there is something for everyone. Sailing above all of that of course, is the intent to present quality works. It has always been important to me to present works that will appeal not only to seasoned collectors, but also works that will whet the appetites of those beginning to see the value of buying art.

“To help present some of the works we have amazing performers lined up. To get the ball rolling we are announcing three of those performers today. All totally unique and incomparable, and at the top of their game, Tim Minchin, Kate Ceberano and Ngaiire will each perform a song represented by an artwork in the collection. In fact, Tim has donated a piano which was decorated by him in his video ‘Airport Piano’ for auction. Ngaiire will perform her song, Fall Into My Arms which has been chosen by Laura Jones as inspiration.

“This event could not happen without the huge generosity of our artists and musicians. The expense and time and energy that they put in is unquantifiable as is the benefit to our NORO clients. So my unending thanks and appreciation go out to them all.”

All proceeds from the evening will go to Noro. Tickets to this special event are available now and the booking form is available from – www.artofmusic.com.au

