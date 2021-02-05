Australian Acts Group for Keep The Circle Unbroken Victorian Tour - Noise11.com

A truckload of Victorian musicians will pop up in places around the state in March for the Keep The Circle Unbroken tour.

The tour pays homage to the series of Nitty Gritty Dirty Band ‘Will the Circle Be Unbroken’ albums released between 1972 and 2002. The concept featured a core band with special guests for each track.

For the Victorian tour we have:

Tim Rogers, Kylie Auldist, Mick Thomas, Debra Byrne, Kee’Ahn, Brooke Taylor, Harry Hooky, Loretta Miller, Fenn Wilson, Sarah Carroll, Freya Josephine Hollick , Jimmy Phoenix, Kerryn Fields, Bobby Valentine, Olivia Nathan, Joyce Prescher, Celia Church, Tracey MIller, James Howlett, Maxon, Shann Lions, Aimee Francis, Ellen James, Oriel Glennen, Aaron Laguda, Meg Doherty, Danny Walsh, Evan Webb, Lauren Elizabeth, Pete Daffy, Lee Spence, Malcom Beveridge, Simon Phillips, Type High, Jamie McDowell, Nigel Wearne, Brooke Russell

backed by ROW JERRY CROW

Paul Woseen ( Screaming Jets), Jeff Consi (Badloves), Dion Hirini (Vika & Linda Bull) Rob Hornbuckle (The Masters Apprentices), John Kendall (Uncle Bill) & Delsinki

and GUEST PICKERS

Hamish Davidson (The Davidson Brothers), Justin Brady ( Things of Stone & Wood), Cam McKenzie (Mark Seymour & The Undertow), Coberg Tipping (Russell Morris), Dan Hill (Taxiride), Tanya Bradley (Kimberly Wheeler’s Roadshow Holiday), Pete Somerville (Uncle Bill) Damien Cafarella (The Wildes) Greg Patton ( My Friend The Chocolate Cake)

The first show is 4 March in Colac. The shows will be performed in Terang, Port Fairy, Warrnambool, Traralgon, Bundy Hall, Archies Creek, Coolart, Macedon, Benalla, Marysville, Bendigo, Watchem, Jeparrit and Ballarat through until 28 March.

Head here for the Keep The Circle Unbroken dates and line-up www.keepthecircleunbroken.com

