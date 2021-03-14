Australian Charts: Kings Of Leon 'When You See Yourself' Debuts At No 1 - Noise11.com

Kings of Leon land a fourth Australian No.1 album this week as their eighth set “When You See Yourself” debuts at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart.

“When You See Yourself” becomes the 910th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2021), the 760th for ARIA (1983 to 2021), the 546th to debut at No.1, the 41st for RCA (thru Sony) and their first one this decade, as Pink’s “Hurts 2B Human” was their last (3 weeks from May 6th, 2019), and the new No.1 is also the ninth chart topping album for 2021, and the band’s sixth No.1 album in England this week too.

Kings of Leon first went to No.1 with their fourth studio album “Only By the Night” which clocked up 14 broken weeks at the top from Sept. 28th, 2008, followed by their next two studio sets taking the top spot here in “Come Around Sundown” (LP#5, 2 weeks from 25th Oct., 2010) and “Mechanical Bull” (LP#6, 1 week on 30th Sept., 2013), while they last charted in October of 2016 with their seventh set “Walls” (HP-3).

The band now have racked up 18 weeks at No.1 in Australia with their fourth chart toppers, moving them up from 37th to now equal 30th on the list for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2021)’ to sit alongside Lady Gaga’s similar tally (18 weeks from 4 #1’s). This is the fourth album with the word ‘When’ within its title to hit the top spot, Billie Eilish’s long-runner was the last, while it’s also the fourth for ‘See’ (Luke Combs was the last in Nov 2019) and for ‘Yourself’ this is the third after the Eurythmics (1985) and Matchbox 20 (1998).

This new No.1 album becomes the 321st by an American Act (solo, duo, group, male or female) to hit the top in Australia, and for groups (local or overseas), this is the 403rd in total, while the fourth for this year after Foo Fighters, The Rubens (both in Feb) and last weeks Architects (March). Amongst American Groups Kings of Leon are now the third with the most weeks at No.1 after Creedence Clearwater Revival (24 weeks) and The Eagles (21 weeks), while Kings of Leon’s 18 accumulated weeks at No.1 here moves them out of a tie with Bon Jovi (17 weeks), after which there is a tie at 15 weeks for both Red Hot Chili Peppers and Matchbox 20.

As Dua Lipa gets close to her one-year chart anniversary for her second album “Future Nostalgia” (it’s at 49 weeks this week), the set is back up two places to No.2 thanks to its expanded ‘Moonlight Edition’, and this is followed by a new entry at No.3 for The Wiggles eighth best of set called “We’re all Fruit Salad: The Wiggles’ Greatest Hits”, which also comes out to celebrate the kids groups’ 30th year of releasing albums (April 1991 was their first). And by debuting at No.3 this album becomes their equal highest placed album, tying with March 2018’s “Nursery Rhymes 2” (HP-3), and of their four charting compilation albums, this is the first to make it into the Top 10, and beats their previous GH’s album “The Best of” which peaked at No.16 in June of 2016.

There a heap of one place rises after this second of three Top 10 debuts this week, starting with The Kid Laroi (5 to No.4), and then The Weeknd’s Best of (6 to No.5), Pop Smoke (7 to No.6) and Harry Styles (8 to No.7), and then there’s a two place rise for the debut Billie Eilish set (10 to No.8), while last weeks No.1 debut for the UK act Architects and “For Those That Wish to Exist” drops nine places this week to No.10 (not as bad as the previous two weeks’ No.1’s which fell from the top into the No.20 or No.21 position.

The third and final debut within the Top 10 this week is the seventh studio album for American rock band A Day to Remember called “You’re Welcome” coming in at No.9, becoming their second Top 10 entry in Australia, five years after their sixth album “Bad Vibrations” went to No.1 for a single week (Sept. 2016), while overall this is their fourth albums chart entry after “Common Courtesy” (LP#5, HP-13, Oct, 2013) and “What Separates Me from You” (LP#4, HP-24, Nov. 2010).

UP:

TOP 20: Elton John’s “Diamonds” collection jumps back up six places this week to No.13, with the only two other climbing Top 20 entries being for Luke Combs second album (15 to No.14) and Ed Sheeran’s third set (18 to No.16).

TOP 30: Collections climbing here are by Maroon 5 (22 to No.21) and Eminem (30 to No.23), while Luke Combs’ first album is back up two to No.25 and “Rumours” for Fleetwood Mac is back up three to No.26, with last weeks Sam Smith certified album “Love Goes” rising up to No.29 this week.

TOP 40: Miley’s “Plastic Hearts” is back up four places to No.34, and of the four Taylor Swift Top 50 entries this week, her two older sets rise, firstly is “1989”, back up six places to No.36, followed by big jumps for Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ soundtrack (46 to No.37) and INXS’ “Very Best of” (50 to No.40).

TOP 50: The self-titled debut album for Dua Lipa is back up four spots to No.41, followed by the other rising Swift album “Lover”, up six places to No.42, while Spacey Jane jumps back up eight spots to No.43 with their “Sunlight” set, and last weeks Gold (●) sales certified Eminem set “Music to Be Murdered by” leaps fourteen spots this week to No.45, the other albums rising back into the Top 50 are for Green Day’s GH’s (53 to No.48), Post Malone’s “B&B’s” set (57 to No.49) and Doja Cat’s “Hot Pink” set (56 to No.50).

DOWN:

TOP 20: The first of three Top 10 dropouts this week is the latest set for Ariana Grande and “Positions” (HP-2×2, Wi10-8), which is down three places to No.12. The two Taylor Swift albums which drop this week are her two most recent sets in “evermore” (12 to No.15) and “folklore” (17 to No.20), while the recent Foo Fighters No.1 album “Medicine at Midnight” falls seven places to No.18, followed by a five place dip to No.19 for the Morgan Wallen album “Dangerous: The Double Album”, which is again the No.1 seller in both America (8th week) and Canada (7th broken week).

TOP 30: Other than a single place dip to No.24 for the Lewis Capaldi album, the only other falling album within this chart region is last weeks No.3 entry from Alice Cooper called “Detroit Stories” (HP-3, WI10-1) which tumbles twenty-seven places to land at No.30.

TOP 40: The biggest tumbling album this week though is the Sheppard entry from last week called “Kaleidoscope Eyes” (HP-2, WI10-1), which this week falls thirty-one places to No.33 and is the third and final Top 10 dropout from last week. Three further falling album within the Top 40 are The Weeknd’s “After Hours” (26 to No.32), Lime Cordiale with “14 Steps to a Better You” (33 to No.35) and “Tickets to My Downfall” for Machine Gun Kelly (35 to No.38).

TOP 50: Only one album has a downward trajectory in this chart region, with “The Bluey Album” TV soundtrack plummeting twenty-three spots to land down at No.47. While there are big falls into the lower 50 this week for last week’s Top 30 entries from BTS (#13), Tash Sultana (#20), Julien Baker (#21) and NOFX (#25).

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #11 (Live#3) – Unplugged in Wombat State Forest by The Smith Street Band (Pool House Records) is the third live album in the past year for the Melbourne rock band, and their fourth overall album to chart in the past year too, as they also scored an April 2020 No.1 album with “Don’t Waste Your Anger”. Their “Live at The Triffid” from March 2020 made it to No.4 and then in November 2020 they issued their second live set “Viva La Rev” which made it to No.30, and overall this is the band’s sixth albums chart entry (3 studio, 3 live).

* #22 (EP#1) – The Night (EP) by Pete Murray (Pete Murray Music/Sony) is the first ever EP for local musician and songwriter Pete Murray, which is now his seventh chart entry (six studios and 1 EP), and his first new material since June 2017’s No.3 set “Camacho”, with all of his album entries now having landed within the Top 25 or higher. The six track set features the three previously issued songs from Pete in “If We Never Dance Again” (2021), “Waiting for This Love” and “Found My Place” (both 2020).

* #27 (LP#1) – Smiling with No Teeth by Genesis Owusu (Ourness) is the debut album for local Ghana-Australian native from Canberra born Kofi Owusu-Ansah in 1998, who moved here at the age of 2. His brother is also a rapper called Citizen Kay (born Kojo) who has released two albums and three EP’s, none of which have charted, thus Genesis beats his brother onto the charts this week.

* #39 (Live#2) – Live from O2 Academy, Brixton by DMA’s (I OH YOU) is the local Sydney acts’ fifth albums chart entry, made up of three studio albums and now two live sets, with their first live album being July 2019’s “MTV Unplugged: Live” (HP-94), while this album was recorded just as they were about to kick off their English tour, but had to postpone it due to the pandemic outbreak.

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 2nd to the 8th of March, 2021.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

