Australia’s Music Identities Honoured With Australia Day Awards

Keith Urban, Andrew Farris, Deborah Conway, Paul Stewart, Paul Field, Tim Minchin have been honoured in the 2020 Australia Day Awards.

Mr Keith Lionel URBAN, USA

For distinguished service to the performing arts as a singer and songwriter, and to charitable organisations.

Performance

• • Singer, songwriter and performer, since 1991.

• • Judge, American Idol, 2013-2016.

• • Judge, The Voice (Australia), 2012.

Country Music Association (CMA)

• • Inaugural Ambassador, CMA Foundation, since 2015.

• • Performer and fundraiser, All for the Hall events, Country Music Hall of Fame and

Museum, current.

• • CMA Horizon Award, 2001.

• • Male Vocalist of the Year, 2004-2006.

• • Entertainer of the Year, 2005.

• • International Artist Achievement Award, 2005.

St Jude Children’s Research Hospital – Memphis USA

• • Artist Ambassador, Connected Caring Program, since 2015.

• • Promoter, Thanks and Giving Campaign, current.

• • Helped launch the Country Fans Care initiative, 2002.

• • Volunteer and fundraiser, since 2002.

Music Other

• • Advisor, Voice Health Institute, current.

• • Supporter, Mr Holland’s Opus Fund (donates instruments), Grammy Foundation,

current.

• • Supporter, Sweet Relief Musicians Fund (USA); Artists for Peace and Justice (USA),

current.

• • Various headline or special charity performances, including for Rural Aid, It’s A Bloke

Thing, and the Nationwide Children’s Hospital (USA), 2018-2019.

Other awards and recognition includes:

• • Recording Artists’ Coalition Award, Grammy’s on the Hill Awards, 2017.

• • Four times Grammy Award winner.

• • American Music Award winner.

• • 11 times Academy of Country Music Award winner.

• • 10 times Country Music Association Award winner.

• • Five times ARIA Award winner.

• • Recipient, Artist Humanitarian Award, Country Radio Broadcasters (USA), 2016.

Ms Deborah Anne CONWAY, VIC

For significant service to the performing arts as a singer, songwriter and producer.

Music

Vocalist and Songwriter, since 1979, with albums including:

• • The Words of Men, 2019

• • Everybody’s Begging, 2016.

• • Stories of Ghosts, 2013.

• • Half Man Half Woman, 2010.

• • Summertown, 2004.

• • Only the Bones (Deborah Conway’s Greatest Hits), 2002.

• • PC: The Songs of Patsy Cline, 2001.

• • Exquisite Stereo, 2000.

• • My Third Husband, Mushroom, 1997.

• • Ultrasound (Ultrasound), 1995.

• • Bitch Epic, Mushroom, 1993.

• • String of Pearls, Mushroom, 1991.

• • The Happiest Place in Town (Do-Re-Mi), Virgin Records, 1988.

• • Domestic Harmony (Do-Re-Mi), Virgin Records, 1985.

Australia Council for the Arts

• • Chair, Music of Arts Practice Committee, since 2013.

• • Member, Music Board, 2012-2014.

Shir Madness Jewish Music Festival (now called FoJAM)

• • Patron, current.

• • Festival Director (Melbourne), 2015 and 2017 (voluntary role).

Other Arts

• • Performer, WOMAdelaide, 2007, and 2018.

• • Ambassador, Music Victoria, since 2013.

• • Artistic Director, Queensland Music Festival, 2009 and 2011.

• • Producer, ‘Broad’ Tour, 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2008.

• • Patron, AWMA, current.

Acting – Theatre

Roles include:

• • Always Patsy Cline (Patsy Cline), Lyric Theatre, 2001.

• • Aristophanes Frogs, Belvoir Street Theatre, 1992.

Awards and recognition includes: Australian Recording Industry Association

• • Best Female Artist, 1992.

• • Platinum Album (String of Pearls, 1991).

• • Gold Album (Bitch Epic, 1993).

Mr Paul James FIELD, NSW

For significant service to the arts, particularly to children’s entertainment, and as a supporter of charitable endeavours.

The Wiggles

• • Managing Director, since 1997.

• • Produced over 14 TV series and 42 videos.

Producer, director, musician, songwriter, and author

• Producer for artists such as John Fogerty, Kylie Minogue, Lou Diamond Phillips, Slim Dusty, Jimmy Barnes and Kasey Chambers.

International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences

• Member, since 2008. International Emmy Awards

• Former Judge. ARIA Awards

• Judge, since 2002.

The Field Brothers

• • Lead Singer, 2011-2018.

• • Album, The Field Brothers – 1964, 2011.

• • Album, Every Day is Like an Elvis Movie!, 2017.

The Cockroaches

• • Lead Singer, 1979-1994.

• • Released five albums, The Cockroaches, Fingertips, Positive, St Patricks Day 10am

and Hey Lets Go! (The Best of The Cockroaches). The Sacred Hearts

• Member/performer, current. Mary Mackillop International

• Board Member, 2014-2017.

Red Nose Australia

• • Volunteer and supporter, including through the development of television and radio commercials, since 1988.

• • The Wiggles’ song Sleep Safe, My Baby, was written, produced and performed to share evidencebased safe sleep messages.

Soldier On

• • Ambassador and Benefactor, since 2016.

• • Produced and directed community service announcements.

• • The Wiggles wrote and performed The Soldier On Song in support of men and women

affected by their service.

• • The Wiggles and The Cockroaches, have held concerts for the benefit of Soldier On.

Charity other

• • Organiser and producer, charity concert for UNICEF sanitation project in Timor Leste.

• • Organiser, inaugural Cradle Rock Concert, in support of research and finding the

cause or causes of SIDS.

• • Producer, Television Commercials, for Vinnies, Starlight Foundation, Red Cros

Jesuit Social services, Australian Literacy and Numeracy Foundation.

The Royal Commission Into the NSW Police Service

• Member, Investigations Team, 1994-1997.

His Honour Justice James Wood, Supreme Court of New South Wales

• Tipstaff, 1991-1994.

Author

• • Book, Gimme Shelter; Stories of Courage, Endurance and Survival, 2017, fifty percent of royalties of sale of the book go to the charity Soldier On.

• • Book, Sympathy for the Devil, under the alias Sean Padriac, re-released under the title Confessions of a Crooked Cop.

Awards and recognition includes:

• • The Wiggles, 11 Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Awards for Best Children’s Album, and inducted in to the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2011.

• • Gold and Platinum albums, as singer for The Cockroaches.

Mr Glenn Barrie SHORROCK, Darlinghurst NSW 2010

For significant service to the performing arts as a singer, songwriter and entertainer.

The Arts

• Singer, songwriter and entertainer, since the 1960s. Albums include:

• • ‘Rise Again’, Social Family Records, 2016.

• • ’45 Years of Song’, Aztec Records, 2013.

• • ‘Meanwhile’, Liberation Blue, 2007.

• • ‘Spin Me Round’, Streetwise Records, 2000.

• • ‘Blazing Salads’ (with Brian Cadd), Blue Martin Records, 1993.

• • ‘Villain of the Peace’, Capitol Records, 1982.

Little River Band

• Lead Singer and Songwriter, 1975-1982, and 1987-1996. Singles included:

• • ‘Help is on its Way’;

• • ‘Cool Change’;

• • ‘Reminiscing’;

• • ‘Happy Anniversary’; and

• • ‘Home on a Monday’.

Axiom

• • Co-Founder (with Brian Cadd), early-1970s. Singles included:

• • Arkansas Grass;

• • Little Ray of Sunshine; and

• • My Baby’s Gone.

Twilights

• Co-Founder and Lead Vocalist, 1963-1969.

Acting

Theatre performances include:

• • Long Way to the Top, 2012.

• • Shout!, 2008.

• • Grease: The Arena Spectacular, 1998.

• • Evita, 1989.

• • The Rocky Horror Show, 1985.

Other Arts

• • Vocalist, Birtles Shorrock Goble, 2002-2007.

• • Vocalist, Blazing Salads, 1993.

• • Producer, ‘One For The Money’ and ‘All You Need is Beatles’.

• • Writer/Director, APRA AMCOS Board, for 16 years.

Publications

• Author, Now, Where Was I? (autobiography), New Holland Publishers, 2018.

Community

• • Ambassador, Variety – the children’s charity, current.

• • Supporter of a range of charitable initiatives including: Scleroderma Victoria Inverloch

Sounds of Summer 2017; Bailey’s Day 2017; and Support Act.

Awards and recognition include

• Inductee, South Australian Music Hall of Fame, 2014.

Australian Recording Industry Association

• • Hall of Fame Inductee (as a member of Little River Band), 2004.

• • Hall of Fame Inductee (as an individual), 1991.

Mr Timothy David MINCHIN, Coogee NSW 2034

For significant service to the performing arts, and to the community.

Entertainment

Albums

• • ‘So Fucking Rock’, 2013.

• • ‘Tim Minchin and the Heritage Orchestra’, 2011.

• • ‘Live at the O2’, 2010.

• • ‘Ready for This?’, 2009.

• • ‘So Rock’, 2006.

• • ‘Darkside’, 2005.

• • ‘Sit (with band Timmy the Dog)’, 2001.

Singles

• • ’15 Minutes’, 2019.

• • ‘Come Home (Cardinal Pell), 2016.

• • ‘White Wine in the Sun (2012 Version)’, 2012.

• • ‘The Fence’, 2011.

• • ‘The Pope Song’, 2010.

• • ‘White Wine in the Sun’, 2009.

• • ‘Drowned’, 2008.

Stage

• • Composer/Lyricist, ‘Groundhog Day’, 2016.

• • Actor, ‘Shakespeare Live’, 2016.

• • Actor, ‘Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead’, 2013.

• • Actor, ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’, 2012-2013.

• • Co-Writer/Composer/Lyricist, ‘Matilda the Musical’, 2010.

Filmography

• • Actor and Executive Producer, ‘Upright’, 2019.

• • Actor, ‘Robin Hood’, 2018.

• • Actor, ‘Squinters’, 2018.

• • Self, ‘Matilda and Me (Documentary)’, 2016.

• • Actor, ‘No Activity’, 2015.

• • Actor, ‘The Secret River’, 2015.

• • Actor, ’88 Keys”, 2013.

• • Actor, ‘Californication’, 2013.

• • Actor and Writer, ‘Storm’, 2011.

• • Actor, ‘The Lost Thing’, 2010.

• • Self, ‘Rock’n’Roll Nerd: The Tim Minchin Story (Documentary)’, 2008.

• • Actor, ‘Two Fists One Heart’, 2008.

Author

• • ‘When I Grow Up’, 2017.

• • ‘Storm’, 2014.

Other

• • Associate Artist, Royal Shakespeare Company.

• • Associate Artist, Old Vic Theatre.

Community

• • Ambassador, Children and the Arts (formerly The Prince’s Foundation for Children and the Arts).

• • Patron/Distinguished Supporter, Humanists UK (formerly British Humanist Association).

• • Patron, Western Australian Youth Theatre Company.

• • Supporter, Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity (UK).

• • Supporter, Doctors Without Borders.

• • Supporter, National Autistic Society.

• • Supporter, PATH (Los Angeles homelessness charity).

Awards and recognition includes:

• • Honorary Doctorate of Performing Arts, Edith Cowan University, 2019.

• • Qantas Orry-Kelly Award, Australians in Film Awards, 2017.

• • Most Outstanding Supporting Actor, Logie Awards, 2016.

• • Best Supporting Actor in a Musical, WhatsOnStage Awards, 2013.

• • The London Newcomer of the Year, WhatsOnStage, 2012.

• • Best New Musical, WhatsOnStage, 2012.

• • Best New Australian Work, Helpmann Award, 2011.

• • Best Music or Variety Act, Chortle Awards, 2011.

• • Best Tour, Chortle Awards, 2011.

• • Best Music or Variety Act, Chortle Awards, 2010.

• • Distinguished Supporter/Patron, Humanists UK (formerly British Humanist

Association), 2010.

• • Sketch, Variety or Character Act, Chortle Awards, 2009.

• • Best Artiste, Best Original Songs, Green Room Awards, 2009.

• • Best Comedy Performer, Helpmann Award, 2009.

• • Best Alternative Comedian, US Comedy Arts Festival, 2007.

• • Best Artiste, Best Show, Best Original Songs, Green Room Awards, 2006.

• • Perrier Award for Best Newcomer, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 2005.

• • Directors’ Award, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, 2005.

Mr Andrew Charles FARRISS, Barraba NSW 2347

For significant service to the performing arts as a musician, composer and producer.

Music INXS:

• • Co-founder, Composer and Instrumentalist, since 1977.

• • 12 studio albums, including Kick (1987).

• • 12 compilation albums, including The best of INXS (2002).

• • 4 live albums, including Live Baby Live (1991).

• • 62 singles, including Never Tear Us Apart (1988).

Solo works

• • Come Midnight, single, (2019).

• • Andrew Farriss Self Titled Album, (2020).

Collaborations includes:

• • Jenny Morris

• • Yothu Yindi

• • Tania Kernaghan

Other

• • Advocate and fundraiser, Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy Australia.

• • Residency, Australian National University School of Music.

• • Performer, Hay Mate Drought Benefit Concert, 2018.

Awards and recognition includes:

• • Australian Songwriters Hall of Fame, 2016.

• • H.C. Coombes Creative Arts Fellowship, 2015.

• • ARIA Hall of Fame, INXS, 2001.

• • ARIA, Producer of the Year, 1990.

Mr Paul Michael STEWART, Williamstown VIC 3016

For service to the community, and to the performing arts.

Jesuit Mission

• • Project Officer, current.

• • Founder, Just Voices Speakers Program, current.

• • Member, Artful Dodgers Studios, since 2011.

• • Fundraiser, ALMA Nuns, current.

Dili Allstars

• • Avante Musical Festival, Lisbon, 2005.

• • Sao Paulo International Film Festival, Brazil, 2010.

• • Performed as the Australian Representative act, East Timor Independence

Celebrations, 2002 and the Peacekeeper Concert, Dili, 1999.

• • Co-Founder, since 1992.

• • Released 4 albums including BALIBO Soundtrack, 2009 and. Hanoin, 2001.

Painters and Dockers – band.

• • Founding Member, 1982-1998, 2014-2019.

• • Released 9 albums and 11 singles between 1982 and 2018.

Community

• • Founder and Member of the band The Transplants, (comprised of people who have had organ transplants and who promote the work of Donate Australia).

• • Board Member, Balibo House Trust, 2003-2005, 2014-2015.

• • Founding Member, Mirabel Foundation, 1998.

• • Advisor, Songlines Aboriginal Music Corporation, 1994.

• • Co-Founder, Performers Releasing Information about Careful Sex and Clean Drug

Use (PRICS), 1993.

• • Board Member, AusMusic, 1988-1992.

• • Founding Member, The Push, 1986.

• • Produced and compiled a number of benefit CDs including:

• • ”This Is The Place For A Song” for Immigration Museum, 2005.

• • ”I’ll Be Gonz”, for Kids Under Cover, 2009.

• • ”I Am Woman”, for Dr Dan’s Medical Clinic Timor Leste, 2008.

• • ”Liberdade”, for East Timorese Emergency Relief, 1999.

• • ”All In The Family”, for ‘Oan Kiak’ education scholarships for Timorese orphans 1995

and;

• • ‘Love from A Short Distance for ”Oan Kiak” education scholarships for Timorese

orphans 1997.

Awards and recognition include:

• • The Age Music Hall of Fame (Painters and Dockers), 2010.

• • Winner, Inaugural Essay Prize, City of St Kilda, 2011.

